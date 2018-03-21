Who Wants a Free Golden Snitch Necklace? [Giveaway]

No one likes a snitch, but if it’s the magical golden variety we’re talking about, it’s a whole different matter.

And that’s what we’re talking about today. Rather, that’s what we’re giving away this week: not one, but TWO Golden Snitch necklaces from Magic Alley, purveyor of official Harry Potter merchandise.

The necklace chain is silver plated and 16 inches in length, which can be extended by a further 2.5 inches if need be, so you can adjust it to your liking. The Golden Snitch charm is approximately 8 mm tall and 37mm wide.

The Golden Snitch necklace is priced at GBP 9.95, but if you win the giveaway, you get it for zilch.

If you’re not a fan of Quidditch, you might like other necklaces from Magic Alley. From the house crests to the sorting hat to a feather quill – you want it, they’ve got it.

On to the giveaway…

Great news: you can participate wherever you are in the world!

The giveaway starts today, March 21 and ends on Sunday, March 25. The winner will be announced on Monday, March 26.

Tweet about the giveaway to get one entry and unlock other options. You can tweet once a day every day to rack up points and increase your chances of snagging the Golden Snitch!

