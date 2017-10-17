Halloween is almost here, and naturally, the talk is all about costumes.
If you’re into the whole shebang, you probably have your costume ready (since Halloween last year?). If not, and you still need to get one, we’re here for you.
This week, we’re giving away a $50 gift card from our friends at HalloweenCostumes.com. They’ve always had our back when it comes to costumes, and this year is no different. So, who wants free Halloween costumes?
HalloweenCostumes has a wide array of getups, but what we love this year are the hockey masks. Scroll down to understand why.
Halloween masks
Jason Voorhees
Michael Myers
Freddy Krueger
Awesome or what? There’s more where that came from.
Other Halloween costumes which we wouldn’t hesitate to wear…
Dreadful Nun
Demon Knight
Creepy Scarecrow
Not your run-of-the-mill costumes, are they?
If you win this giveaway, you can take your pick and wear the costume of your choice.
What do you need to do?
Just follow the instructions below and tweet every day to rack up those entries.
The giveaway starts today, October 17 and ends on Friday, October 21.
Good luck!
Comments
elicia p says
Too hard to decide.. The scare crow you posted pops out at me.
Devin H. says
Not sure which costume I’m going to get, but I’m definitely going to get one of those fsociety masks from Mr. Robot to go with it.
Deborah G. says
I’d want the Comic Book Hero Jumpsuit.
Heather Dawn says
I would get the Assassins Creed Connor Classic Women’s Costume.
amanda whitley says
i would get the wonder woman costume. so many awesome options though
Kenia says
If I win my daughter would be picking out the costume!
Nicole Zerbini says
Love the Creepy Scarecrow!
Amanda Hoffman says
RED RIDING HOOD KNEE LENGTH DRESS COSTUME is what I would probably get since my son is a warewolf for Halloween
Chrissy N. says
The scary Pennywise Costume…. XD
Ronald Oliver says
I’m not sure which costume (or Halloween Mask) I would get just..but I will let you know if I should be so lucky to win! Thanks!
maleficent says
i haven’t decided yet.. i might go as the white rabbit
livivua says
DC WONDER WOMAN ADULT COSTUME is what I want
Emeryl says
There’s some good ones, like the steampunk costume, but I think I might have to get Link’s sword and shield. Those look really nice!