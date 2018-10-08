We’ve got a few weeks before Halloween. Have you picked out your costume yet?

Yes or no, you’ve got a chance to pick out a free Star Wars Halloween costume from TV Store Online. They’ve got a massive collection of costumes, and they want to give a lucky ForeverGeek reader a $50 voucher.

To give you a taste of what’s in store, here are some Star Wars Halloween costumes that the store has to offer. Take note, all costumes are officially licensed, so you’re sure you’re getting quality stuff.

There other items which you can wear every day, too (not that we’re saying the above can’t be worn every day if you wish to do so).

Take a look at these tops, leggings, hoodies, and more.

Looks good? You can take your pick from that – and more. Simply browse the 447 Star Wars items here.

You can also follow TV Store Online to discover more geek wear and costumes.

Now, here’s how you join the giveaway and get a chance to win that $50 voucher.

Follow the instructions in the widget below and remember, the giveaway runs through October 14, midnight, Eastern Time. The winner will be announced on October 15.

Good luck!

