This Entire Friday The 13th Collection Just Got Slashed Half-Price!

Costumes are overrated. Just when you thought you were clever enough for choosing a hockey mask, a machete, and some tattered industrial onesie as a Halloween attire, you soon find out that there are a dozen of you at the party, making it look like a cult instead. No, you need something more appreciative of serial killers (fictional ones, mmkay?); the Friday The 13th Collection has you back.

It’s a shirt design collection featuring our favorite masked serial killer of all time: Jason Voorhees. For the price of $44 instead of $80 (45 percent off), you get four shirts with four different cool designs. Yes, it’s not quite half, but it’s pretty close and a smaller price to pay to look more distinct in Halloween compared to a Jason costume.

The first shirt design in the Friday the 13th Collection is Jason Voorhees having a Wednesday dinner with Freddy Kreuger, Hellraiser‘s Pinhead, and Michael Myers (the masked horror, not the comedian); don’t ask what they’re eating for dinner.

The second design is an eerie White Jason Voorhees mask that also doubles as Jason premeditating a gruesome lake murder.

The third design is a lighter and more humorous take on Jason’s career. While the fourth design is a parody of the movie poster for Jaws which replaces the shark with Jason Voorhees wearing his iconic hockey mask instead.

Shirt styles range from a t-shirt (men and women), sweatshirt, unisex tank top, kids’ t-shirts, and a onesie. Meanwhile, the sizes range from small to a whopping 4XLT for you extra absolute units.

By the way, you might have to hurry as the sale only lasts a few more days at the time of writing. It will be back to its regular pricing afterwards.

Grab your Friday the 13th Collection Jason shirts at a steal!