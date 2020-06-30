FunimationCon 2020: Virtual Anime Convention

The American entertainment company, Funimation, announced their first-ever virtual anime convention. FunimationCon 2020 will be an event featuring voice actor and cosplay panels, music performances by Sony Label Artists, interactive activities, and more – all done virtually, and for free! Fans who are interested to attend the event are welcome to register here.

This is happening. Our first convention, and it’s all virtual! We hope you can make it! https://t.co/HZYcugShod #funimationcon2020 pic.twitter.com/9MRpEIcoAL — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 4, 2020

Scheduled to happen on July 3-4, 2020, a lot of content is being planned for the upcoming virtual anime convention. We’ve listed down the programs you should look forward to!

Voice Actor Panels

The voice actor panels are a chance for the fans to interact with their favorite anime voice actors! Q&A sessions, live readings, and exclusive looks at behind-the-scenes footages are some of the things you will be seeing during the panel session. So far, these are the confirmed English voice actors that will be joining us during FunimationCon 2020!

Fruits Basket

Guests will include the voice actors Eric Vale (Yuki), Jerry Jewell (Kyo), Mikaela Krantz (Momiji), Colleen Clinkenbeard (Akito). Joining them are the new characters of Season 2: Aaron Dismuke (Kakeru) and Caitlin Glass (Machi and ADR Director). Caitlin Glass will be hosting the panel as well.

One Piece

The voice actors Colleen Clinkenbeard (Luffy), Brina Palencia (Tony Tony Chopper), Mike McFarland (Buggy the Clown, and more will join the One Piece panel with Josellie Rios (One Piece at a Time podcast’s host) as the panel’s moderator.

Fire Force

With Matt Acevedo hosting, the Fire Force‘s voice cast: Derick Snow (Shinra), Justin Briner (Sho), Eric Vale (Arthur), and Christopher Wehkamp (Hinawa), will be sitting down with us during the event!

Attack On Titan

The English voice cast of Attack on Titan which includes Bryce Papenbrook (Eren), Trina Nishimura (Mikasa), Josh Grelle (Armin), J Michael Tatum (Erwin), Bryn Apprill (Christa), and Mike McFarland (ADR Director), will be on the panel during FunimationCon 2020. The panel will be hosted by Josellie Rios.

Listeners

Voice actors Justin Briner (Echo Rec), Bryn Apprill (Mu), Lee George (Jimi Stonefree), Cris George (ADR Director) will be on the Listeners panel. Plus an exclusive Q&A session with the Listeners’ co-creator and head writer, Dai Sato.

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

The guests for the Toilet-bound Hanako-kun panel are Justin Briner (Hanako), Ian Sinclair (Tsuchigomori), Tia Ballard (Nene), Emily Neves (Aoi), Aaron Dismuke (Natsuhiko), Tyson Rinehart (Kou), and Jād Saxton (ADR Director). Hanako’s Japanese voice actress, Megumi Ogata, will also be joining the panel for an exclusive Q&A session.

My Hero Academia (Q&A Session)

The voice actors of My Hero Academia will also be holding a Q&A session during the event! Guests include Justin Cook (Kirishima), Luci Christian (Ochaco), Emily Neves (Eri), David Matranga (Todoroki), Josh Grelle (Tokoyami), Christopher Wehkamp (Aizawa), Zeno Robinson (Hawks), Anairis Quinones (Mirk), and Patrick Seitz (Endeavor).

Other Panels

Other companies have joined up with Funimation and will be holding their own panel sessions as well!

Aniplex of America, the US division of the Japanese animation and music production company, Aniplex, will host The Aniplex of America Living Room Sessions. Their team members, Rose and Anthony, will talk about the best shows of the anime industry. Ranging from classic series to underrated shows, the panel will be an informative one of what you can watch next!

Meanwhile, the American manga distributor and publisher, VIZ Media, will host the Shonen Jump Virtual Panel. The panel will talk about the hits of Shonen Jump such as One Piece and Black Clover. Furthermore, there will be interviews and games with the English voice actors of My Hero Academia‘s Deku (Justin Briner) and All Might (Chris Sabat).

Musical Performances

For the anime music lovers out there, the music performances will be something to look forward to! Funimation has collaborated with Sony Music Inc., to bring the bands that performed some of the anime songs you know and love!

The first one in the line-up is the five-member group FLOW! They were first formed in 1998 and they have been singing some of anime’s most iconic theme songs! While you may not have heard of their name before, we’re pretty sure you’ve heard at least one of their songs. Some of the iconic songs under their belt are Naruto‘s GO!!! and Code Geass‘ COLORS.

Another big-time artist to perform in the virtual anime convention is KANA-BOON. The 12-year-old band has performed songs for popular anime shows such as Naruto Shippuden and My Hero Academia. They’ve also performed theme songs for Boruto and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans.

The four-member band, BLUE ENCOUNT, will be coming to FunimationCon 2020 as well! They’ve performed for popular anime series as well such as Gintama and My Hero Academia.

Other than the live musical performances, Funimation will also be streaming the SACRA MUSIC FES.2019. It was a two-day music festival that featured the artists of SACRA MUSIC. These artists that were included were LiSA, Eir Aoi, TrySail, and halca, and more.

