Game of Thrones Prequel Concept Art and Update

Over a year after HBO’s Game of Thrones ended, fans are still not over the epic series based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire. The interesting and intricate world of Essos gave viewers 8-seasons worth of drama, action, deceit, murder, and everything in between. In spite of the series ending, there are still so much information and stories that haven’t been explored. Luckily enough, HBO recently announced a new spinoff series by posting some Game of Thrones prequel art.

House of the Dragon will focus on the mysterious and rich history of House Targaryen. It will be based on Martin’s other novel, Fire & Blood. It is set 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, so fans might be disappointed that Danaerys Targaryen and Jon Snow won’t be on it. On the other hand, this might make the prequel even more exciting since some of the characters will be those names we’ve only heard stories about from the original series. This opens up a multitude of potential story arcs and never-before-heard-of characters that will make the prequel all the more exciting.

Plot

Viserys is not a new name for viewers of Game of Thrones. We have come to know a long line of Viserys, particularly the vain and greedy Viserys III. According to reports, the prequel’s main character will be Viserys I Targaryen. Viserys I was the first of his name and the fifth Targaryen king to sit on the Iron Throne. He immediately succeeded his grandfather, King Jaehaerys I, at age 26 after his father’s mysterious death before assuming the throne.

King Viserys I’s reign was known throughout history as peaceful and uncontested. The king is described as peaceful, amicable, open-handed, and wise. He suffers from a health condition and struggles to bridge the gap between his wife and daughter. He is known as a good man, but a weak king. His weakness was his love for his family, and we all know what happens to good men in Westeros.

He was a well-loved king, but his most controversial ruling was naming his daughter Rhaenyra the heir to the Iron Throne in spite of having a son, Aegon II, later on. His decision sparked the start of the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. It will be an exciting feat if the show once again shows a divided realm as the conflict between Aegon II and Rhaenyra worsens.

Cast

As of now, we know that Paddy Considine will play the lead role of King Viserys I Targaryen. Rumors say that Matt Smith could play Prince Daemon Targaryen, Viserys’ rogue younger brother. As for the role of Rhaenyra, there’s no news yet as to who would be playing this brazen young woman. Other regular characters that will appear on the series are Viserys’ wife Alicent Hightower who schemes against Rhaenyra’s ascension to the Iron Throne. There is also Rhaenyra’s husband, Corlys Velaryon, a very rich man whose wealth is said to surpass that of the Lannisters’. With the rest of the cast members still unknown, who would you like to be part of the series?

Prequel Art

Recently, HBO released some photos on Twitter to tease fans of the upcoming series. The Game of Thrones prequel art reveals exciting photos of the new dragons and features the caption “Dragons are coming”. Rumors say that the show will feature House Targaryen’s rule and power at its peak with as much as 15 dragons on their side! To make things even more exciting, the civil war will feature not only sibling rivalry but also dragons against dragons. This means bigger and better CGI battle scenes.

Rumors & Theories

In spite of the main plot being revealed, many questions are still left unanswered. For instance, will the spinoff show the other Houses we’ve come to know and love (or hate)? We know that House Stark retreated to the North and knelt to the dragon lords. Will House Lannister still be scheming their way to the Iron Throne? All these scenarios aren’t far from happening, and it would be interesting to see the ancestors of the characters we got to know on Game of Thrones.

Filming, Locations, & Release

The prequel will start filming and production next year at the Leavesden Studios, aiming for a 2022 release. It may also revisit Ireland, Iceland, Croatia, Spain, and other popular GoT filming locations. The story will still mostly revolve around Kings Landing and Dragonstone which is House Targaryen’s family home. Fight scenes will mostly likely take place in the Riverlands with House Tully surely making an appearance. However, real bloodshed may happen in Harrenhaal and The God’s Eye.

Reports say that Miguel Sapochnik will direct several episodes including the pilot which will excite many GoT fans. He was responsible for some of GoT’s epic episodes such as “Battle of the Bastards”, “The Bells”, and “Hardhome”.

