If you’re a gamer and looking to grow your online presence on social media, following top gamers on Instagram puts you on the right track. These are the geeky gamers who have since achieved celebrity status with millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram. They probably never imagined that their passion for gaming would also be a source of substantial revenue, in the range of millions.

“Money is such an interesting topic for me because I obviously didn’t start YouTube to make money.” – PewDiePie, in an interview with LAD bible

These gaming influencers are inspiring gamers around the world to turn their own Instagram accounts into successful careers. You can too, especially because Instagram is the fastest growing social media platform with over 1 billion monthly active users in June 2018, making it a top site for influencer marketing and brand endorsement.

Here are the top gamer Instagram accounts to follow:

Any gamer worth his salt will know PewDiePie, or Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who has 101 million YouTube subscribers and 20.2 million Instagram followers. Known for his Let’s Play videos and irreverent humor, the Sweden-born gamer has had partnerships with name brands and has been controversial at times for his comments and acts. The guessing game on his net worth ranges from a low of $20 million to a high of $97 million.

Mark Edward Fischbach in real life, this American gamer gained popularity for his playthroughs of horror games and his running commentaries using vulgar language. He currently has 7.4 million followers on Instagram, has appeared in various comedy channels. Markiplier’s net worth is $24 million.

Ninja is Tyler Blevins, a gamer with 14.7 million followers on Instagram. He streams his games on Twitch and as of September 2018, is the most followed gamer in this platform. His popularity rose from playing Fortnite but he also plays other games. According to Business Insider, Ninja makes $500,000 a month. He has since moved to Mixer, Twitch’s competitor.

Jacksepticeye is Sean William McLoughlin from Ireland and has 6.4 million followers on Instagram. He is best known for his Let’s Play vids, a comical series filled with swear words. He has used his influencer status to raise funds for charities. Jacksepticeye got a popularity boost when PewDiePie mentioned him in one of his videos. He is now worth $16 million.

Daniel Middleton aka The Diamond Minecraft aka DanTDM is a professional gamer and author of an NYT bestselling graphic novel. DanTDM’s forte is live streaming Minecraft on YouTube, and his channel topped the list of highest-paid YouTubers in 2017, with a net worth of $16.5 million, including sales of merchandise. Recently, he shifted his focus to Fortnite and other random games. He has had sold-out live performances around the world and has 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

Alastair Aiken is Ali-A, a gamer from the UK who has four Guinness World Records related to his Call of Duty and Minecraft gaming. He has three YouTube channels, with two of them having vlogs on travel and real-life adventures. He is one of UK’s most popular YouTuber and a global influencer with 2.6 million followers on Instagram. His net worth: approximately $16 million.

Evan Fong is behind the VanossGaming channel on YouTube which has 24.8 million subscribers. He quit his studies at the University of Pennsylvania to focus on gaming, where he plays Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto and is a director for the video game Dead Realm. His current net worth is $7.8 million. He is one of Forbes Top Influencers in Gaming in 2017.

Turner Ellis Tenney from Florida is one of the youngest professional gamers on YouTube and Twitch and is also one of the most controversial. He has been banned from Twitch two times, suspended from Fortnite by Epic Games and his YouTube channel was deleted. These banishments were meted for a racial or homophobic slur, and for violating the end-user agreement of Fortnite. Tfue is considered as “The Best Fortnite Player in the World.” He has 11.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

One of the female gamers who has influencer status is Alia Marie Shelesh from the UK. Her YouTube channel has videos of Fortnite and Call of Duty as well as Cosplay videos, hacks, advice and more. Her collaborations are with Activision, EA, Ubisoft and Disney. She has 6.6 million followers on Instagram and a net worth of $2 million mainly from YouTube.

Sonja Reid is a Canadian gamer on YouTube and Twitch who is also the fourth most influential gamer in 2017, according to Forbes. It’s quite a feat since she only started to stream completely when she partnered with Twitch in January 2014. Yet, she is now worth between $1 – $10 million. She has 420k followers on Instagram.