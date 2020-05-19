Gaming Conventions You Can Attend Without Leaving Home in 2020

Unsurprisingly, a lot of events planned this year have been cancelled or postponed, including gaming conventions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even E3, one of the world’s biggest gaming events that was supposed to happen this June, was not spared. While there are no announcements yet, the organizers are looking into making E3 an online-only event.

Other companies and organizing committees are also looking into taking their events online as well. Thus, we have compiled a list of gaming conventions and events that you can attend without leaving the safety of your homes.

Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest was made exactly for the situation the world is going through today. It is a four-month-long all-digital festival that will be “bringing the world together to celebrate video games from the comfort of home.” The event started this May and will be ending in August. Throughout these four months, the festival will feature industry news, in-game events, and even playable content. Events are added periodically and so far, Steam Game Festival, Cyberpunk 2077, and EA Play are set to happen in June. For July, you can look forward to the Ubisoft Forward and Tennocon 2020 events, while Gamescom is in August. All events will be streamed on major channels such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.

League of Legends Mid-Season Cup

Riot Games also announced that the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational will be moved from May to July. The decision was made in hopes that travel restrictions would be lifted by that time. However, Riot Games recently announced that they will be hosting a tournament between LPL (China) and LCK (Korea). The top eight teams of both countries will be competing in a four-day tournament starting May 28. The tournament will be done online with LPL playing in Shanghai LPL Arena, while LCK will be in Seoul’s LoL Park. No live audience will be present and the game will be streamed live on Riot Games’ Official Twitch Broadcast.

They also announced that this special Mid-Season Cup will only be the first of many events they planned in lieu of the Mid-Season Invitational.

Game Developers Conference 2020

Image Credit: Game Developers Conference

Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 was also one of the big gaming conventions affected by COVID-19. GDC is an event where the game development community gather and for this year, it was supposed to happen last March. However, they ultimately decided to cancel the event. The good news is, the talks planned for the event is uploaded and can be viewed on their website. Furthermore, the organizers of GDC announced GDC Summer which will happen on August 4-6. This will be an all-digital event where anyone with an internet connection can join. Further details regarding the event is still yet to be announced on their website or social media channels.

Tokyo Game Show

#TGS2020 physical event has been cancelled 😟 Less opportunities for us to speak to devs, but we'll all still be able to enjoy the online event from the safety of our homes! pic.twitter.com/Vm8MN2h3PC — Playasia (@playasia) May 8, 2020

Tokyo Game Show (TGS) is also one of the many gaming conventions cancelled this year. Originally scheduled to take place from September 24 to 27, TGS has been one of the major gaming events where game developers like Sony announce their new lineup of games. For this year, the organizers have decided to make TGS an online showcase rather than a physical event. No date has been announced yet as to when the online event will take place.

Game Creators’ Own Online Events

Image Credit: Microsoft

With gaming conventions being cancelled and postponed for the past few months, some video game companies have decided to take matters into their own hands. Electronic Arts Inc., or EA, will be doing EA Play Live 2020 on June 11, 2020. The event will basically be an online showcase of EA’s games for this year. This year, Ubisoft will also be doing their own digital conference named Ubisoft Forward. The event is scheduled for July 12, 2020 and will have “an E3-style showcase with plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced its own digital event in order to promote their Xbox Series X. Originally planned to be announced during E3, the company has decided to promote the new console on a monthly basis. The first promotion was this month where they announced third-party games such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Next month, they’ll be promoting the new updates and features of Xbox Series X. For July, they’ll highlight the new games created by their very own, Xbox Game Studios.

