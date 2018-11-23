Geek Gifts for Black Friday 2018

Can you feel the breath of the holidays on your wallet? It’s time to purchase gifts for the beloved, friends, relatives, and yourself (of course). This Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to buy cool presents for everyone, including geeks. Here are some ideas for the best geek gifts – for you guys to make the best decisions.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Truth is, the idea of these days is to make the world economy move and develop. That’s not always a good thing to do, considering global warming and harm to the environment, caused by overproduction. We need to approach such opportunities cautiously – not to buy excessive things but to find something we really need/want and get it for the best price possible.

Black Friday is a day for shopping in the real world (traditionally). Most shops and trading centers will be filled with enormous crowds, and to buy something, you should almost fight for the goods and the possibility to pay for them on cash desks. Black Friday 2018 is on November 23 – today.

Cyber Monday is a day of virtual shopping. It’s quite a convenient way to buy gifts (especially for geeks). Just pick up anything you want and buy these things in a few clicks. Cyber Monday 2018 is on November 26.

Black Friday Deals for Geeks

In the lists below, you’ll find links to different stores, such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart. These are just examples of possible sites to buy geek gifts of your choice. Prices on the following goods are the same in most big shops, so buy something in a convenient for your place.

Game Consoles

Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to get new game consoles. They definitely are great gifts for geeks! Here are some promo from the leading manufacturers.

Nintendo:

PlayStation 4:

Xbox One:

Games

Sony has launched its Black Friday Sale on the official PlayStation Store. Visit the link to find something interesting for your gaming adventures.

Here are Black Friday deals from Blizzard.

Take a look at Black Friday deals from EA.

Interesting digital deals for PC are:

Physical discs with games for PS4:

For Xbox One:

For Nintendo Switch:

This is not an ultimate list – just some ideas for you. The best advice here is to look into your gaming heart and find something that potentially can make you happier.

Computers and various equipment come with significant discounts on Black Friday too. Buying something of this sort for another person is a risky business. Not only because such devices cost a considerable amount of money, but also because you might not know everything about the person and their preferences in the gaming hardware. Buying a gaming computer for yourself is more than just a Black Friday deal. It’s a significant decision, and only you can give yourself advice on this topic. Here are a few excellent deals:

This post was written by Alex Miller, an enthusiast of the gaming culture, dedicated gamer, professional writer. Follow him on Twitter.