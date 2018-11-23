Geek Gifts for Black Friday 2018

Can you feel the breath of the holidays on your wallet? It’s time to purchase gifts for the beloved, friends, relatives, and yourself (of course). This Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to buy cool presents for everyone, including geeks. Here are some ideas for the best geek gifts – for you guys to make the best decisions.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Truth is, the idea of these days is to make the world economy move and develop. That’s not always a good thing to do, considering global warming and harm to the environment, caused by overproduction. We need to approach such opportunities cautiously – not to buy excessive things but to find something we really need/want and get it for the best price possible.
Black Friday is a day for shopping in the real world (traditionally). Most shops and trading centers will be filled with enormous crowds, and to buy something, you should almost fight for the goods and the possibility to pay for them on cash desks. Black Friday 2018 is on November 23 – today.
Cyber Monday is a day of virtual shopping. It’s quite a convenient way to buy gifts (especially for geeks). Just pick up anything you want and buy these things in a few clicks. Cyber Monday 2018 is on November 26.
Buying presents on Black Friday is a nice way to prepare for Christmas. Read here, how geeks celebrate this holiday!
Black Friday Deals for Geeks
In the lists below, you’ll find links to different stores, such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart. These are just examples of possible sites to buy geek gifts of your choice. Prices on the following goods are the same in most big shops, so buy something in a convenient for your place.
Game Consoles
Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to get new game consoles. They definitely are great gifts for geeks! Here are some promo from the leading manufacturers.
Nintendo:
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.
- Nintendo 2DS Super Mario Maker for $79.
- Two Nintendo Labo kits for $99.
PlayStation 4:
- Sony offers an excellent price for PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB + the Spider-Man game ($199).
- PS4 Pro with the game Red Dead Redemption 2 costs $399.
- PlayStation VR Bundle with two games Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot Bundle for $249.
- PS VR with the game ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission and Moss costs $199.99.
- The PlayStation Plus subscription for 12 months costs $39.99.
- Wireless controllers DualShock 4 for $39.99.
Xbox One:
- Xbox One S bundle with Minecraft costs $199.
- Xbox One X for $399.
- Xbox One Wireless Controller for $39.99.
Games
Sony has launched its Black Friday Sale on the official PlayStation Store. Visit the link to find something interesting for your gaming adventures.
Here are Black Friday deals from Blizzard.
Take a look at Black Friday deals from EA.
Interesting digital deals for PC are:
- Monster Hunter World for $44.39;
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $38.99;
- Yakuza 0 for $11.59;
- Bomber Defense, ARMA Gold Edition, and ARMA Tactics for free here after selling in-game items at least $13.
Physical discs with games for PS4:
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for $9.99;
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider for $27;
- The Last of Us Remastered for $14.99;
- God of War for $17;
- Fallout 76 for $29.99;
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition for $19.99;
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for $9.99;
- Far Cry 5 for $25.
For Xbox One:
- Forze Horizon 4 for $39.99;
- PUBG for $19.99;
- Far Cry 5 for $25.00;
- Fallout 76 for $29.99;
- State of Decay 2 for $19.99;
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider for $27;
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for $17.
For Nintendo Switch:
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $19.99;
- Kirby Star Allies for $35;
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for $35.
This is not an ultimate list – just some ideas for you. The best advice here is to look into your gaming heart and find something that potentially can make you happier.
Computers and various equipment come with significant discounts on Black Friday too. Buying something of this sort for another person is a risky business. Not only because such devices cost a considerable amount of money, but also because you might not know everything about the person and their preferences in the gaming hardware. Buying a gaming computer for yourself is more than just a Black Friday deal. It’s a significant decision, and only you can give yourself advice on this topic. Here are a few excellent deals:
- Laptop Dell G5 15 Gaming – pay only $1,049.99 and save $200;
- Laptop HP Pavilion 15.6″ for $599 (save $150);
- Desktop Dell Alienware Aurora – for $1,599.99 (save $360);
- Desktop Acer Gaming Nitro 50 for $799.99 (save $300);
- Gaming Monitor Samsung 49” CHG90 QLED for $899.99 (save $200);
- Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard and Mouse for $109.99 (save $59.99);
- Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle: keyboard, mouse, and mouse pad for $95 (save $30);
- Gaming Keyboard Rosewill for $66.99 (save $33);
- Gaming headset SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired for $34.99 (save $35);
- Wired gaming headset Turtle Beach for $29.99 (save $30);
- Gaming headset Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum for $69.99 (save $80).
Check out Amazing PC Battlestations
This post was written by Alex Miller, an enthusiast of the gaming culture, dedicated gamer, professional writer. Follow him on Twitter.
Leave a Reply