Make your Christmas blankets a little more geeky this 2020

Say what you want about Christmas blankets. But the best ones are definitely those that can get your geek on.

Popuptee have geeky blankets for you to get for the upcoming holidays. So it won’t matter if you want to keep physically distancing yourself from the outside world. These silky, cozy blankets are perfect for snuggling during winter, and these designs will definitely make your geeky side a bit warmer inside.

It looks like the whole Avengers gang is having fun in this scene where they put up a Christmas tree. Thor hanging his hammer on the tree to get his hands on a gift leaves one glaring question though: is the Christmas tree worthy?

DC can’t let Marvel characters have all the fun with the Justice League having their own Christmas tree design! This time, Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth is wrapped around the tree, joining other themed ornaments. But Batman doesn’t look so pleased.

The Mandalorian’s 2nd season should be showing by the holidays this year, so that’s quite a gift for every Star Wars fan out there. Why not make it a little more beta by putting a blanket of The Child in a stocking… in your own stocking?

Yes, Jon Snow. Winter is coming. But Christmas is, too! In case you don’t have your own fluffy Ghost to snuggle in the cold, this blanket can be an alternative.

The past Christmas season has been pretty divisive for Star Wars fans, but this blanket gathers the good stuff from the movies. It doesn’t matter what side you’re with, as long as you have this and some cookies to go with a warm drink during cold winter morning.

Of course, we can’t miss Doctor Who fans! While getting an actual Tardis replica in your room might be impractical, a blanket should work for you.

