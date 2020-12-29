This year was a rough one for geeks everywhere with most conventions cancelled or postponed. While some conventions were held online, we need to admit that it’s just not the same. What makes these conventions so fun is being around people who love geeky stuff just as much as you do. Moreover, these conventions are just not the same without having to decide which character you’re going to dress up as or planning your road trip with your buddies. Next year will hopefully be better and safer for everyone to go. Here are some of the best geeky conventions to look forward to in 2021.

San Diego Comic-Con

Last year, San Diego Comic-Con went virtual due to the continuing uncertainty of public gatherings during this pandemic. Organizers offered refunds of badges and gave an alternative to carry over the badges for next year’s convention. Recently, Comic-Con confirmed via their website that they won’t sell additional badges for next year. For those who bought their badges this year, congratulations you automatically get one!

Comic-Con International will return to the San Diego Convention Center on July 22 – 25, 2021. Convention-goers should still stay tuned for announcements though since we still have no idea if there will be an actual event next year. As mentioned on the SDCC’s website, the whole situation is still uncertain, so the bigger question is whether or not there will be an event at all.

Comiket

Comik Market, more commonly known as Comiket, is a Japanese convention for non-commercial, self-published works. It is the biggest fan convention for comics and books with around 570,000 attendees. Unfortunately, fans did not get to attend the event at all this year due to cancellation. Fortunately, organizers of the event announced that Comiket will return in 2021 during the country’s Golden Week from May 2-5. As usual, it will still be held at the Tokyo Big Sight Convention Center, but new admission policies due to the pandemic were also announced.

AnimeJapan

AnimeJapan is the biggest annual anime event for fans all over the world. On their website, the event’s organizers finally confirmed that after 2 years, the event will be coming back in 2021, and will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight. The organizers promise to combine offline and online content for fans in order to provide them with more opportunities to enjoy their favorite anime. This gives fans who don’t want to leave home a chance to enjoy the event.

Dragon Con

Another fan convention that turned virtual this year is Dragon Con. It is one of the biggest multi-genre conventions, and takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. Since this one takes place late in the year (around September), many are hopeful that next year’s event will push through. Fans will have to wait for more updates on this event via their website.

Emerald City Comic-Con

The ECCC is one of the biggest events for fandoms of nearly every nerdy franchise out there. It brings together creators and fans in an inclusive, creative, and fun environment. This year’s convention was supposed to be on March, but was pushed to August due to the pandemic. Good news for fans because next year’s Emerald City Comic Con event will finally happen on December 2-5 at the Washington State Convention Center.

Penny Arcade Expo (PAX)

PAX is a series of conventions dedicated to video game fanatics. Fans will be happy to know that organizers of PAX already announced the tentative dates for next year’s convention. They plan to hold PAX West on September 3-6 at the Washington State Convention Center. This is followed by PAX Unplugged, an all-tabletop event on December 10-12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, organizers cancelled PAX South 2021 which will resume in 2022.

New York Comic-Con

New York Comic Con is an annual fan convention for Western comics, anime, manga, games, toys, movies, and television. This multi-genre event celebrates everything geeks love. This is why this year’s virtual event “New York Comic Con X MCM Comic Con Metaverse” became such a hit. It featured live Q&As, cosplay competitions, meet-and-greets with celebrities, and more. Currently, there is no news yet if this event will happen next year. Here’s to hoping to hear good news from its organizers.

Gen Con

Gen Con is the biggest convention for tabletop gaming and geek culture. Luckily, its organizers recently announced that they are planning to bring back the in-person event next year on August 5-8. However, nothing is set in stone. As mentioned on their website, the organizers are still hoping that a physical event will be feasible. This means they still have to plan and finalize health and safety protocols for the event. Because of the uncertainty, they postponed badge registration until further notice.

