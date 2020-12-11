Geeky Cookbooks and More for Only $1!

As stocking stuffers or gifts to yourself, geeky cookbooks are always welcome. Especially if you have become a quarantine-enabled chef, just like countless people around the world.
But there is cooking, and there is geeky cooking.
Whatever that means to you, you’ll probably be delighted to get a bunch of cookbooks for as low as $1. While a buck won’t get you titles that are overtly geeky, this basic collection will still go a long way in making your inner chef happy – not to mention impress your family and friends:
- Recipes and Techniques for Freshwater Fish
- Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics
- Bread Lover’s Bread Machine Cookbook
- Homemade Doughnuts
- Simply Bento
Pay $8 or more and be the chief geek of drinks:
- The Geeky Chef Drinks
- Biscuit Head
- How to Build a Better Pie
- The Best Veggie Burgers on the Planet, revised and updated
- Sally’s Candy Addiction
- Simply Ramen
Burger guy? Never miss Taco Tuesday? Love everything Japanese? Unlock even more with $15:
- The Taco Tuesday Cookbook
- Wicked Good Burgers
- The Japanese Larder
- Sally’s Cookie Addiction
- Hearty Vegan Meals for Monster Appetites
- How to Roast a Pig
- The Daily Cocktail
- The Craft Cocktail Compendium
- Epic Air Fryer Cookbook
All books are DRM-free and available in multiple formats. Plus, your purchase will help Khan Academy, Jane Goodall Institute, and Doctors without Borders!
Get the geeky cookbook bundle.
More geek food here.
