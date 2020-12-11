Geeky Cookbooks and More for Only $1!

As stocking stuffers or gifts to yourself, geeky cookbooks are always welcome. Especially if you have become a quarantine-enabled chef, just like countless people around the world.

But there is cooking, and there is geeky cooking.

Whatever that means to you, you’ll probably be delighted to get a bunch of cookbooks for as low as $1. While a buck won’t get you titles that are overtly geeky, this basic collection will still go a long way in making your inner chef happy – not to mention impress your family and friends:

Recipes and Techniques for Freshwater Fish

Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics

Bread Lover’s Bread Machine Cookbook

Homemade Doughnuts

Simply Bento

Pay $8 or more and be the chief geek of drinks:

The Geeky Chef Drinks

Biscuit Head

How to Build a Better Pie

The Best Veggie Burgers on the Planet, revised and updated

Sally’s Candy Addiction

Simply Ramen

Burger guy? Never miss Taco Tuesday? Love everything Japanese? Unlock even more with $15:

The Taco Tuesday Cookbook

Wicked Good Burgers

The Japanese Larder

Sally’s Cookie Addiction

Hearty Vegan Meals for Monster Appetites

How to Roast a Pig

The Daily Cocktail

The Craft Cocktail Compendium

Epic Air Fryer Cookbook

All books are DRM-free and available in multiple formats. Plus, your purchase will help Khan Academy, Jane Goodall Institute, and Doctors without Borders!

Get the geeky cookbook bundle.

More geek food here.