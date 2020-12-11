Geeky Cookbooks and More for Only $1!

As stocking stuffers or gifts to yourself, geeky cookbooks are always welcome. Especially if you have become a quarantine-enabled chef, just like countless people around the world.

But there is cooking, and there is geeky cooking.

Whatever that means to you, you’ll probably be delighted to get a bunch of cookbooks for as low as $1. While a buck won’t get you titles that are overtly geeky, this basic collection will still go a long way in making your inner chef happy – not to mention impress your family and friends:

  • Recipes and Techniques for Freshwater Fish
  • Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics
  • Bread Lover’s Bread Machine Cookbook
  • Homemade Doughnuts
  • Simply Bento

Pay $8 or more and be the chief geek of drinks:

  • The Geeky Chef Drinks
  • Biscuit Head
  • How to Build a Better Pie
  • The Best Veggie Burgers on the Planet, revised and updated
  • Sally’s Candy Addiction
  • Simply Ramen

Burger guy? Never miss Taco Tuesday? Love everything Japanese? Unlock even more with $15:

  • The Taco Tuesday Cookbook
  • Wicked Good Burgers
  • The Japanese Larder
  • Sally’s Cookie Addiction
  • Hearty Vegan Meals for Monster Appetites
  • How to Roast a Pig
  • The Daily Cocktail
  • The Craft Cocktail Compendium
  • Epic Air Fryer Cookbook

All books are DRM-free and available in multiple formats. Plus, your purchase will help Khan Academy, Jane Goodall Institute, and Doctors without Borders!

Get the geeky cookbook bundle.

More geek food here.

