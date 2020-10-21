Geeky Halloween T-Shirts for Halloween 2020

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the occassion by wearing our favorite geeky Halloween T-Shirts! Take a look at our favorite picks for Halloween 2020!

Star Wars

If you’re a Star Wars fan and a lover of Baby Yoda, you’ll definitely enjoy these shirts from the Star Wars Store on Amazon.

Get a shirt of the adorable Baby Yoda with a jack o’ lantern and a creepy moon as its background here.

You can also get a shirt and scare people with an image of Baby Yoda saying “Boo!!”

Or this shirt with a Baby Yoda in costume trick-or-treating.

Peanuts

Fans of Charlie Brown and Snoopy gang will definitely enjoy Halloween with these shirts!

If you like the straightforward and simple shirts, get this simple Happy Halloween greeting with a picture of Snoopy chilling.

If you’re looking for an excuse not to get a costume this coming Halloween, definitely get this “Being Cool is my Costume” shirt. No one will try to argue with you, trust me.

This is another cute Halloween-themed shirt designed by Warbucks Design. The shirt is called, “You’re a Zombie, Chuck!” where “Chuck and the gang show up for a Halloween party things are starting to look fun, but when they discovered that green ooze behind Lucy’s house and Linus made the mistake of touching it, things got out of control fast.” Get this shirt here.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas is actually a cult favorite and its main character, Jack Skellington (aka the Pumpkin King), is the perfect subject for a Halloween-themed shirt.

If you’re a Jack Skellington fan AND an art geek, you’ll love Warbucks Design’s “Jack’s Scream” shirt. The design’s story is that Jack got trapped in a painting after staring at it for too long.

It was a classic case of virtual world shifting, interdimensional travel made easy by Jack’s imaginary nature, but knowing that he’d shifted from one fictional world to another didn’t make his transition any easier.”

Get this shirt here.

This is another cute Halloween shirt with a young Jack Skellington as its subject. The perfect way to celebrate Halloween is with the Halloween King! You can get this shirt here.

Horror Movie Icons

Halloween is the time for the Horror movie and book lovers to get their geek on. This is the perfect time for them to commemorate their favorite horror stories and characters! Here are some of our favorite Halloween-themed horror shirts.

Now, this is the kind of Friends we can get into. What’s even better is that Pennywise (from IT) is the leader of this horrific Friends pack. If you like this, you can get it here.

Halloween cannot be Halloween without Michael Myers, the famous killer of the Halloween movies. Wear this shirt and remind the people who the best horror movie villain is!

We have ugly Christmas sweaters, but maybe ugly Halloween sweaters should also be a thing. We would love to start the trend of ugly Halloween sweaters with this Beetlejuice sweater! Get the ugly sweater here!

If you’re not a fan of Beetlejuice, maybe an ugly Halloween sweater of Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy? Freddy (together with Jason) has been one of the scariest horror movie villains ever. Maybe wearing his face on an ugly sweater will make him less intimidating and scary. Get it here.

