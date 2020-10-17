One of the best things about Halloween is jack o’ lanterns. Traditionally, spooky and scary faces were carved into the pumpkins to scare away ghosts or evil spirits. However, over time, people got creative and started carving things they like. Some would carve something funny, while some are a tribute to a movie or show they like. Of course here in ForeverGeek, we’re going to show you some of our favorite geeky jack o’ lanterns of 2020!

Joker

We really like this Joker creation on a pumpkin by jevanlee on DeviantArt. Plus, his Batman signal at the back is a sweet addition to the photo!

Demon Slayer

If you’re a fan of Demon Slayer, or anime in general, you’ll definitely be inspired with these jack o’ lanterns! Jen Cheung shared her pumpkin creations on the Facebook group, Subtle Asian Traits. We fell in love with the details on these pumpkins, most especially Tanjiro’s!

Nightmare Before Christmas

Speaking of details, check this pumpking carving of Jack Skellington by snerk on DeviantArt. The details on the carving is simply remarkable, and it really does look like the poster of the Nightmare Before Christmas!

Star Wars

Who doesn’t love a good R2D2? Especially when it is carved on a pumpkin! This is a cute creation by NoelDickover on DeviantArt. I really loved this personally when I first saw it!

Star Trek

If you’re looking for geeky jack o’ lanterns, you’ll definitely want to look at Alex Wer, aka the Pumpkin Geek. He carves pumpkins with different themes or motifs, and this one of Spock from Star Trek is something we definitely like! He also does pumpkin carvings from games, TV shows, movies, and more.

Black Panther

This one is particularly special as it is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. We love this pumpkin carving created by Jack O’ Lantern Journey on Instagram. The details on the hands are really amazing as well.

If you’re interested in making your own geeky jack o’ lanterns, you can always look for stencils on websites like Pinterest.

You might also enjoy: