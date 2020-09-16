Remind folks about wearing masks with these geeky posters

Life still has to go on despite the ongoing pandemic. Yet some people seem to have forgotten that to stop spreading COVID-19, it is essential to wear a masks.

In case you need a geeky approach to remind people about wearing masks, here are four posters from Popuptee.com that you can use.

Sure, a comic book hero’s mask protects their identity to a certain degree. But can their functional disguise work against COVID-19? You can consider this poster as the answer, featuring masks of select Marvel heroes. Those who have their entire faces covered are not only safe, but they also got the secret identity game correct if they want to. But the issue of secret identities is quite tricky, Moving on!

If your geek game leans toward the Asian side of the world, don’t fret. There’s a mask guide that is right for you. Kakashi is the role model for this poster, while Great Saiyaman works for hiding his identity but not the parts that matter in protecting himself against the virus. If there’s something common between this poster and the Marvel one, it is the mouth and nose should be covered.

Deadpool’s mask already works, but he takes an extra step by wearing a Wolverine mask, for good measure. There’s the obvious gag of wearing a mask that can make you look like you’re not wearing any. Also, it’s a nod to the Deadpool-Wolverine relationship. We’re still hoping to see that come true on the big screen!

Lastly, the Galactic Empire might be the biggest employers in the Star Wars universe. But for their stormtroopers (and Darth Vader, of course), the helmet or mask is part of their personal protective equipment that they should wear at all times. You don’t know what kind of virus they could encounter in some backwater planet, right?

All posters in this list come in high quality resin-coated photo base paper, ships in protective tube, and should last for 95 years if displayed away from sunlight. Otherwise it is good for 5 years before it sort of fades.