UPDATED January 2019 by Sid Natividad

If you celebrate this Hallmark holiday, then you probably should be getting around to preparing your gift for your special someone. If you don’t really care for it but your partner does, then I suggest you get off your bum NOW. Either way, it’s as good an excuse as any to get something geeky.

Check out these geeky Valentine’s gifts. Chances are you’ll have fun anyway.

1. Bacon Soap

It’s bacon. Period.

Get it here.

2. You are the droid I am looking for – BB 8

Fresh off The Force Awakens fever, this greeting card will melt your love’s heart.

Get it from konnichiwagrl.

3. Anatomically correct cufflinks

OC when it comes to the accuracy of replicas? These cufflinks will not annoy you. Also available as pendants.

Get the pair from urbaneye.

4. TARDIS Cookie Cutter – DIY

It’s a heartbreaking year for Whovians, but this gift might just ease the pain a bit. If you and/or your partner love baking, then better start making this TARDIS cookie cutter. Get the instructions from Doodlecraft.

5. Orion Necklace

Stargazers? You’ll love this necklace from Boutique Academia then. (We really love their stuff by the way.)

6. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. RFID Blocking Wallet

You can never go wrong with a wallet – unless it’s crap. This one certainly isn’t crap, so go for it.

7. Will you be my player number 2?

You’ll likely get a yes. Get it from playerNo2.

8. Pop-culture Doormats

Okay, giving your Valentine a doormat as a gift usually gives the wrong idea. However, if the doormats are like this, then it’s a guaranteed yes. Check them out in different geeky varieties right here.

9. Star Fleece Jackets

Don’t be afraid to go full Kirk on that Valentine prospect of yours. A quick glance at these Star Fleece jackets is enough to make even Spock blush. It’s the most logical gift in this list. Grab them quickly before you run out of cold weather for excuses to wear these jackets.

10. Player 1 & 2 Shirts

Roses are red, violets are blue, can’t have a Valentine without player number 2 & I want that to be you. That’s what this shirt is for because you’d rather not play with anyone else… okay, that came out awkward. Omit that line but keep the shirts as a gift for that special player number 2, available here.

11. Super Spa with Wonder Woman

You don’t need that lasso of truth to tell whether your Valentine likes you. What you need is a relaxing time at a spa paired with the right spa set from Themyscira. WARNING: this does not make you impervious to heat, and things are bound to get hot using these, go get ’em.

12. Say “Will you be my Valentine” in Morse.

Nothing makes a Valentine date more curious than when they can’t understand that cryptic but sweet message you just sent to them. What better to send an encrypted love message than with Morse code? These necklaces ought to do that, assuming you also understand Morse? Shouldn’t be a problem, right? RIGHT?

13. Rogue Scoundrel x Rebel Princess Romance

A Star Wars saga marathon is actually not a bad idea for your Valentine’s Day. Regardless, you would want a gift to go along with that perfect geeky date. Here’s to all the scoundrels out there on the lookout for their rebel alliance princesses, brought to you by the force.

14. Labyrinthine 6-sided Die

Profess your undying love with a six-sided die. Also, make sure that it has a labyrinthine pattern so you can distract her/him while you figure out where to take her/him on a date. Sure, a 20-sided labyrinthine die is more awesome, but why be a masochist? These geeky snake eyes are brought to you by Shapeways.

15. Ocarina of Timekeeping

Chances are, if you pick your date well, then you’d have a lot of cool and nostalgic video game memories to talk about. So give them something to remember you (and the time) by with this legendary Hyrule crest watch sold here.

16. Will you be Minecraft for Valentine-craft?

Be crafty this upcoming Valentine’s day with the right creative gift– or bag to carry your gifts. Whichever it is, you can get it from here.

17. Pac-Man Pac-Light Lamp

Light up your dark Valentine’s Day night with Pac-Man’s help. Because you need it to see in that dark room once you are done– watching movies, ha!

18. 8-Bit Baths

As long as you emphasize that your date totally does not need a bath when you meet, these nostalgic babies right here shouldn’t be too awkward. Fun fact: if you bathe using two of these, they become 16-bit. Awesome.

19. Geeky Home Cooking

This one’s more of an idea for a date than a gift, but nevertheless, it’s a fun activity for you and your Valentine. Make sure to get yourself a good cookbook.

20. DIY: Tie you closer together

Perfect gift and activity in one: a coloring necktie! Just make sure either of you know how to tie one… if so, get it here.

21. Care Bears, of course

Nothing shows how much you care more than Care Bears, this mug ought to do the trick. No one said it shouldn’t be unisex, so go get it no matter.

22. A gift that does not sock

It’s cold, make sure your date has all the warmth they can get from head to toe, especially the latter with these (love)sick socks from Fun.com.

23. Netflix and chill?

A tried and tested date initiation method, though it’s too blunt so you will want to add a little more sophistication to it. Do so with the help of these printable PDFs that you can either send online or make into cards.

24. Monopolize the love

Good old boardgames should not hurt, well sort of. However, this monopoly is bound to make your love stronger and more fun because of its Princess Bride theme, just don’t fight over property.

25. One Ring to Woo Them All

Have some geeky proposal plans in mind that involve rings and kneeling? Well, then this store will do the ring, you do the kneeling. Go the extra mile to make ’em feel preciousssss.

