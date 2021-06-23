Geeky Wedding Ring Ideas With A Personal Touch

According to Pew Research, more than 60 million couples in America get married every year. There certainly aren’t 60 million identical weddings, however; each ceremony is personal and special to the couple. There are so many ways that you can make your wedding unique and individual, from the music to the venue. Your wedding rings, the biggest symbol of love and commitment, are a great way to inject your own style and personality into your wedding. They are something that you will wear and treasure for the rest of your lives together. So when you’re choosing your wedding bands, think outside of the box, and go for something more personal than a plain metal band.



Textured rings for movie lovers

Having a textured wedding ring is extremely popular, especially for men’s wedding rings. Men’s wedding bands are practical and easy-to-wear, but still stylish and unique. They can be made from hard-wearing alternative metals like tungsten or titanium. If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones, you could go for a dragon-scale texture, even incorporating a silver inlay. For Thor fans, a simple, hammered texture is popular, and also symbolic of strength within a relationship. If you love Guardians of the Galaxy, you could have a ring textured to look like Groot, or even Treebeard from Lord of the Rings. Different textures give you many options to personalize your wedding ring without affecting how practical it is.

Wedding rings for gamers

If you’re a life-long gamer, there are plenty of ways that you can make your wedding ring unique. You could have a black titanium or cobalt band that includes a ruby, aquamarine, emerald, and pink topaz, set in engraved shapes, to match the buttons on your Playstation controller. Another option is to have your wedding band engraved with details from your all-time favorite game, for instance, the little jeweled mushrooms from Super Mario. You could also have your rings engraved in a gaming font with “Player 1” and “Player 2.” New technology in laser engraving means that you can specify a really accurate design if you’re having your wedding rings custom-made.

Rings for bookworms

If you love books, there are plenty of ways that you can incorporate your passion into your wedding ring. Having your names translated into Elvish and engraved on the inside of your wedding band is always popular. You could also have a quote about love from your favorite book engraved on your rings: for example, “You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought,” from The White Company by Arthur Conan Doyle, or “We are asleep until we fall in love,” from War and Peace.” You could even have a wedding ring designed like a famous magic ring from literature, such as the ring that contains part of Voldemort’s soul in the Harry Potter books.

Your wedding is personal and unique to you as a couple. Your wedding rings can be a wonderful way of celebrating your own geeky style.



