Get $500 Worth of Cyberpunk eBooks for Only $15

Can’t get enough of cyberpunk? Add to your collection of cyberpunk ebooks by getting the RPG book bundle by R. Talsorian. Worth $505 in total, all the titles are available for only $15 until December 16, 2020.
If you are only starting to dip your toes in the cyberpunk world, you can opt to try a few titles first. For $1, these titles will be available to you:
- Blackhand’s Guide
- Forlorn Hope
- Edgerunners, Inc.
- Listen Up, You Primitive Screwheads
- Maximum Metal
- Chromebook 1/2
- Chromebooks 3/4
For a more satisfying collection, add a few more dollars and pay $8 to get all of the above plus:
- Cyberpunk 2020 Core Book
- Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit
- Night City Map (circa 2020)
- Rache Bartmoss Brainware Blowout
- Night City Sourcebook
- Wildside
- Cyberpunk 2020 Data Screen
- Solo of Fortune
- Corporation Report 2020
- Rache Bartmoss’ Guide to the Net
No matter how much you give, you will also be helping The AbleGamers Charity, which aims to improve the overall quality of life for those with disabilities through the power of video games.
