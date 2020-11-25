Get $500 Worth of Cyberpunk eBooks for Only $15

Can’t get enough of cyberpunk? Add to your collection of cyberpunk ebooks by getting the RPG book bundle by R. Talsorian. Worth $505 in total, all the titles are available for only $15 until December 16, 2020.

If you are only starting to dip your toes in the cyberpunk world, you can opt to try a few titles first. For $1, these titles will be available to you:

Blackhand’s Guide

Forlorn Hope

Edgerunners, Inc.

Listen Up, You Primitive Screwheads

Maximum Metal

Chromebook 1/2

Chromebooks 3/4

For a more satisfying collection, add a few more dollars and pay $8 to get all of the above plus:

Cyberpunk 2020 Core Book

Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit

Night City Map (circa 2020)

Rache Bartmoss Brainware Blowout

Night City Sourcebook

Wildside

Cyberpunk 2020 Data Screen

Solo of Fortune

Corporation Report 2020

Rache Bartmoss’ Guide to the Net

Get even more for $15!

No matter how much you give, you will also be helping The AbleGamers Charity, which aims to improve the overall quality of life for those with disabilities through the power of video games.