This is the best time to add to your video game collection if you want to make massive savings on some of the best-loved titles ever. It’s Halloween game sale time, and Bioshock: The Collection is available for only $11.99 – an 80% saving.

But that’s not the only title on the shelf which will make your gamer fingers twitch.

If you only want Bioshock or Bioshock 2, you can get them for $4.99 apiece (75% savings). Same goes for Bioshock Infinite Season Pass and Bioshock Infinite.

Feel like some Borderlands?

There’s a ton of Borderlands titles on sale as well, with prices ranging from $4.99 to $59.99 – as much as 75% off.

Other titles that you can always add to your hoard include Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (and expansion packs), XCOM 2 (and packs), and The Outer Worlds.

Grab the titles you want from the Halloween game sale before it’s too late!

