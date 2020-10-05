Get Kieron Gillen & Jamie McKelvie Comics for $1

Comic book fans, this is your chance to beef up your digital collection with the Humble Comics Bundle: Kieron Gillen & Jamie McKelvie Showcase. Worth $463 all told, you only have to pay $20 or more to unlock everything.

If you’re a bit short this month, $1 will still get you DIE Vol. 1, The Wicked + The Divine Vol. 1, and Ludocrats #1.

If you can spare $20 bucks for a ton of comics, then you’re in for treats from two of the most talented creators today.

All the comics are available in CBZ, PDF, and ePub, so you won’t have any issues reading them on your device.

About the creators:

Jamie McKelvie is an artist and writer mostly known for his work with Kieron Gillen on comics such as The Wicked + The Divine, Young Avengers and Phonogram. He is also known for his influential character design work, especially at Marvel Comics, where he designed Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel, Loki and many of the Young Avengers. Outside of comics, he regularly provides artwork for the band Chvrches, and has also worked with Art Brut and Tegan and Sara. He is currently working on his first solo book in over a decade, The Killing Horizon. Kieron Gillen first came to attention as a comic creator with his 2006’s Phonogram, with Jamie McKelvie. Jamie and he formed into a gestalt monster that rampaged against the next fifteen years of comics, culminating with critical and smash hit the Wicked + the Divine. When not with Jamie, he has co-created books such as DIE, The Ludocrats, Once & Future, Three, Uber and more. When not making his own worlds, he has worked on Marvel Comics biggest books, such as Uncanny X-men, Young Avengers, Thor, Iron Man, Star Wars, Eternals and Darth Vader, (where he co-created Doctor Aphra). His hobbies include pop culture, talking about pop culture, redefining what “pop culture” means in any given conversation and putting off updating his bio as long as possible.

This bundle is dedicated to the Tegan and Sara Foundation.

Get the Kieron Gillen & Jamie McKelvie Showcase till October 21, 2020.