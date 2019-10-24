Get More Bang for Your Buck With These Cheap Gaming Chairs

Next to choosing hardware and games, what do gamers mull over a lot before making a decision? Gaming chairs, that’s what! And for good reason, too. Spending an inordinate length of time sitting in front of a computer will need a gaming chair that will take care of your neck, shoulders, back and butt so that there’s the least pain and strain on these body parts.

Chairs that get top reviews are the ones that are adjustable and comfortable, make you look cool, and are moderately priced. A good gaming chair is crucial to your overall health in the long run and plays a major role in how you end up in a competition. So that wobbly and squeaky plastic lawn chair in your backyard simply won’t do.

Here are five high quality but cheap gaming chairs to choose from to bring your gaming experience to a new high.

For comfort and durability, the AKRacing Core Series SX is a worthy buy for its price, with its sturdy metal frame and high-density cold-cured foam padding that will maintain its thickness over time. It’s covered in thick premium PU leather guaranteed to last for five years.

Its 3D armrests move in three directions – up, down; backward, forward; and rotate to the sides – to support your arms and elbows without compromising your posture. Its high backrest supports your neck and upper and lower back. It comes with a standard mechanism for a recline of up to 180 degrees and a tilt from 3 to 18 degrees. It also has a rocking function and can accommodate a weight capacity up to 300 pounds.

For the 6’4” and lanky gamer, you don’t need to look further. The VON RACER massage reclining chair is super-adjustable for height with its height regulating function and it reclines between 90 – 175 degrees. Customize the chair’s features to suit you and keep you relaxed with its 360-degree angle and its ergonomic design.

It has a spacious seat, extra high backrest, and a thick cushion supported by a strong metal frame. But its drawing feature is its USB electric massager and an adjustable lumbar cushion to massage your stress and fatigue away. Its thicker than usual armrests and retractable padded footrest are added elements to this VON RACER massaging gaming chair that can hold up to 250 pounds of flesh.

A cheap gaming chair that delivers the comfort and supports the functions of a pro gamer, GTRacing gaming chair is lightweight but can hold up to 300 pounds. With a strong metal frame and breathable mesh plus PU leather that’s a breeze to clean up, this chair also has thick back and seat cushions for extra comfort.

Its armrest and seat height are adjustable for tall and not so tall gamers and its reclining mechanism allows for 90 – 170 degrees to lean back or rock. It has a 360-degree swivel function and a 5-point base for added durability. The headrest pillow and lumbar cushion are removable since not everyone wants them all the time.

With its embossed design, this Homall gaming chair with a high back and bucket seat has a luxurious look and feel. But looks aside, it’s packed with features you wouldn’t expect from such an affordable price. The armrests, back and seat are more thickly padded than usual at 2.4” thickness with high-density resilience foam. It has a 90-180 degree reclining movement with a locking mechanism; a 360-degree swivel, and a height-adjustable seat.

Its carbon fiber PU leather cover gives it a sleek finish and it’s durable enough to hold a maximum capacity of 330 pounds without breaking easily, which is the chair’s weight capacity. The armrest is adjustable, and the headrest pillow and lumbar cushion are removable to conform to the user’s preference. You don’t have to worry about the chair making marks on your floor since its roller casters are rubberized.

A large size gaming chair is not common in the low- to mid-range prices for these thrones. But Nokaxus has come up with its large size gaming chair that can comfortably seat a heavyweight gamer. It has a seat width of 22”, wider back, an increasable to large USB-powered waist massage pillow, and a high backrest. Its full steel frame support can hold up to 360 pounds of mass and its high-density sponge cushion can increase its thickness by 30 percent.

Other features are a four-level reclining movement at 90, 130, 150 and 180 degrees, a 360-degree swivel, knee tilt, a 2D lifting function handrail and a wider handrail surface. It has large size wheels for safety.

Now bulky gamers need not shell out a lot of cash for a gaming chair that fits them. The Nokaxus large size chair is specially made for them.