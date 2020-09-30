Get Sniper Ghost Warrior Games and More for $1

About 10 years ago, City Interactive (CI) released the first of the Sniper: Ghost Warrior games, and many a gamer has probably logged in hundreds of hours since. Whether you’ve lost your copy or you haven’t picked this series up, here is your chance to get the titles – and then some. Yes, for a dollar.

It’s raining Humble Bundles, and today, we’re featuring the Humble CI Games 2020 Bundle, which comes up to a total of $139 but as usual, you only need $1 to start.

For this bundle, the default charity is International Medical Corps, a global humanitarian nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and medical relief programs. International Medical Corps Teams provide emergency relief to those affected by disaster, conflict and disease. Current responses: Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, an ongoing Ebola outbreak, hunger crises in Africa and Yemen, and programs in over 30 countries.”

So, why not give the suggested amount of $25 if you can, get more of the Sniper Ghost Warrior titles, and give back?

You’ve got six days to take advantage of this bundle.