Get the Answer to Life for $15

Say what? Yep. If you have been looking for answers all your life, we’re here to help you with that. For only 15 bucks, you can get it. THE answer to life.

And you can even wear it loud and proud, showing everyone who lays their eyes on you that you have got it all figured out.

We’ll just drop it here, as we’re pretty sure you do not need any explanation.

This ultimately geeky t-shirt is on sale right now, so you know what to do.

Get it here.

You love your geeky shirts, don’t you? We have tons for you to browse.

And, if you haven’t read…Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

