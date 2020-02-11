Get The Last Laugh With These Limited Edition Custom LEGO Jokers

This start of the year appears to partly belong to the Joker, well at least if you’ve been up-to-date with the recent Hollywood trends. Birds of Prey just got released and it’s mainly about Joker’s lover, Harley Quinn. More than that, 2019’s bleak and depressing Joker movie just got the acclaim it deserved after being an Oscar magnet. Now, it’s time for you to give your attention to the Clown Prince of Crime by looking into these limited edition custom LEGO Jokers.

That’s right, limited edition because you’re special and serious. What we have here is a collection of two different variants of custom LEGO Jokers. They’re made especially by Christo Brown, one of the most prominent custom LEGO figurine designers and makers. He’s both a collector and an avid enthusiast of anything LEGO.

Hence, he’s brought to us one of the best custom LEGO Joker figurines available on the market right now.

The first one is Joker in a seemingly casual brown suit which we assume he wears when the occasion involves a lot of blood splattering on his clothes. Come to think of it, that happens way too often for him.

The second is Joker at his best and cleanest attire. It’s the legendary white Joker suit reserved for a final battle with the Dark Knight.

Both figurines sport the usual sinister and malevolent Joker smile and his slicked-back green hair more commonly seen in the cartoons. The clothing detail is also made to be as meticulous as possible with the bowtie and the undercoat carefully complementing the rest of the clothes.

Both custom LEGO Jokers are also on sale, they went from $150 to just $99. They also come with a numbered card and an exclusive box. Again, they’re limited edition, might want to grab yours ASAP.