Get Thrills and Chills With This Halloween Game Bundle

$180 worth of games that will whet your horror appetite, and you can get a taste for only $1. If you want it all – you know you do – cough up $15 for the Halloween Game Bundle.

What’s going to keep you company this spooky season?

  • Pacify and Distraught 2 (with soundtrack) on Steam for $1
  • The Letter – Horror Visual Novel, DARQ, Desolate, Detention, and Blood: Fresh Supply on Steam (plus the above) for $9.44
  • The Blackout Club, DUSK, Layers of Fear 2 on Steam (plus all of the above) for $15

Awesome deal for horrific titles

And, as usual, someone else benefits from your purchase. Choose your own charity or give to this bundle’s recipient – UNICEF USA.

Spooky gaming with the Halloween Game Bundle!

*12 days to go

