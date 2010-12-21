Get Your Hands on These Iron-On Star Wars Decals

Children of the 80s will probably remember the days when DIY was the thing. There were no stores – online or otherwise – that sold ready made shirts with cool designs. These days, you simply have to visit your favorite online store and pick shirts: The Big Bang Theory, Star Trek, Star Wars – name it, you’ve got it! While there is that convenience factor, there is something to be said about creating things for yourself. That’s where iron-on t-shirt decals come into the picture.
I ran across this freebie that will certainly take you down memory lane. A guy who calls himself Hey Oscar Wilde has decided to play Santa and bring Christmas early to Star Wars fans who like to keep their hands busy. He is sharing designs that can be ironed-on to t-shirts – all of them high quality images. More details straight from the horse’s mouth: ((Source: Nerd Bastards))
Here’s a Christmas gift for you.
All 16 Star Wars iron on transfers taken from The Star Wars Iron On Transfer Book (Ballantine Books/1978). Download the zip file with all 16 optimized images available here (if this doesn’t work or expires, shoot me a message and I’ll re-up. I just tested it and it works fine).Print the image you choose on the highest quality on special iron on paper (the Epson offering seems to get good reviews on amazon) and transfer to your t-shirt. Actual image size is 5 1/2 inches by 7 inches.
Thanks for following me these past few months.
Here’s the download link for the free decals.
Some of you may already know how to do this, but for the n00bs, here’s a helping hand from WikiHow.
Have fun!
