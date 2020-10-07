Go On a Horror Movie Marathon and Get $1,000

by Leave a Comment

Horror movie enthusiasts, here’s your dream gig. Go on a 24-hour horror movie marathon watching the scariest – or most ridiculous – horror movies using the streaming service of your choice and get $1,000 at the end of the race.

This is a joint venture of CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com, who will pick the lucky horror fan toward the end of October – just in time for Halloween.

You have to be at least 18 years old to join and an American citizen. Of course, you need to be a serious horror fan and convince the guys of that fact.

If you win, all you need to do is:

  1. You’ll watch 24 hours of nonstop horror movies this Halloween on a streaming service of your choice. No restrictions on choice—you can rewatch classics like Night of the Living Dead or ridiculous horror comedies like Tammy and the T-Rex.
  2. You’ll tweet updates about your experiences hunkering down with horror films for 24 hours and tell us which movie is the scariest.

And, you’ll be given a $50 Starbucks gift card to keep you awake on the job, and the $1,000, of course.

Ready to put that love for horror to good use?

Send in your application here by October 19.

About Noemi

Freelance writer and wannabe beach bum; ditched her day job as an English teacher for writing and has not regretted it a single bit. When not writing, Noemi can be found on the road, hoping to encounter the dragon of her dreams. Yes, she's into fantasy novels, gadgets, and practically anything that catches her interest. Shiny!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *