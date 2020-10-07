Go On a Horror Movie Marathon and Get $1,000

Horror movie enthusiasts, here’s your dream gig. Go on a 24-hour horror movie marathon watching the scariest – or most ridiculous – horror movies using the streaming service of your choice and get $1,000 at the end of the race.

This is a joint venture of CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com, who will pick the lucky horror fan toward the end of October – just in time for Halloween.

You have to be at least 18 years old to join and an American citizen. Of course, you need to be a serious horror fan and convince the guys of that fact.

If you win, all you need to do is:

You’ll watch 24 hours of nonstop horror movies this Halloween on a streaming service of your choice. No restrictions on choice—you can rewatch classics like Night of the Living Dead or ridiculous horror comedies like Tammy and the T-Rex. You’ll tweet updates about your experiences hunkering down with horror films for 24 hours and tell us which movie is the scariest.

And, you’ll be given a $50 Starbucks gift card to keep you awake on the job, and the $1,000, of course.

Ready to put that love for horror to good use?

Send in your application here by October 19.