Grab the Best of BOOM! Studios Comics for $1

We love ourselves our DC Comics and Marvel Comics, but we also acknowledge the vast universe of other comic books out there. This post is a nod to an American comic book publisher you may already have encountered – BOOM! Studios.

Founded by Ross Richie in 2005, the publishing house has produced original work like Lumberjanes, The Woods, Giant Days, Klaus, and Mouse Guard. It also has released work with established licenses such as WWE, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Cartoon Network, and Jim Henson Company.

BOOM! Studios caught our eye recently with BRZRKR, the first original comic book series from none other than Keanu Reeves.

That brings us to this stupendous bundle – the best of BOOM! Studios 2020 comics.

Test the waters with $1 with the following titles:

Last Witch #1

Origings #1

Seven Secrets #1

We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #1

Wynd #1

An Unkindness of Ravens #1

For $10, you can continue your journey:

Last Witch #2-#3

Ghosted in L.A. Vol. 1

Strange Skies Over East Berlin

Heartbeat

Quotable Giant Days

Big Black: Stand at Attica

Eat, and Love Yourself

Fence: Rivals

Throw in a few more bucks to complete your reading experience – $25 gives you the whole bundle, which is worth $540.

Irresistible, isn’t it?

The bundle is available until April 15. Get it here.