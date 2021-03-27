Grab the Best of BOOM! Studios Comics for $1

by Leave a Comment

We love ourselves our DC Comics and Marvel Comics, but we also acknowledge the vast universe of other comic books out there. This post is a nod to an American comic book publisher you may already have encountered – BOOM! Studios.

Founded by Ross Richie in 2005, the publishing house has produced original work like LumberjanesThe WoodsGiant DaysKlaus, and Mouse Guard. It also has released work with established licenses such as WWE, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Cartoon Network, and Jim Henson Company.

BOOM! Studios caught our eye recently with BRZRKR, the first original comic book series from none other than Keanu Reeves.

That brings us to this stupendous bundle – the best of BOOM! Studios 2020 comics.

Test the waters with $1 with the following titles:

  • Last Witch #1
  • Origings #1
  • Seven Secrets #1
  • We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #1
  • Wynd #1
  • An Unkindness of Ravens #1

For $10, you can continue your journey:

  • Last Witch #2-#3
  • Ghosted in L.A. Vol. 1
  • Strange Skies Over East Berlin
  • Heartbeat
  • Quotable Giant Days
  • Big Black: Stand at Attica
  • Eat, and Love Yourself
  • Fence: Rivals

Throw in a few more bucks to complete your reading experience – $25 gives you the whole bundle, which is worth $540.

Irresistible, isn’t it?

The bundle is available until April 15. Get it here.

About Noemi

Freelance writer and wannabe beach bum; ditched her day job as an English teacher for writing and has not regretted it a single bit. When not writing, Noemi can be found on the road, hoping to encounter the dragon of her dreams. Yes, she's into fantasy novels, gadgets, and practically anything that catches her interest. Shiny!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *