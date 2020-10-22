Halloween Wouldn’t Be Complete Without “who was phone?”

4chan has brought us countless gems, and, 10 years ago, it gave birth to one of the most mysterious stories of our time.

42 words was all it took. One simple question: who was phone?

So ur with ur honey and yur making out

wen the phone rigns. U anser it n the

vioce is “wut r u doing wit my daughter?”

U tell ur girl n she say “my dad is ded”. THEN WHO WAS PHONE?

This year, this story is brought to life for fans of horror, with a movie aptly titled who was phone?

Conceptualized, written, and directed by David Daan and Steve Daan, the movie is the juxtaposition of pop culture and internet references – more than 70 of them. Keep an eye out for the likes of Scumbag Steve, Bad Luck Brian, Techno Viking, Epic Beard Man, Tai Lopez, Idiot Nerd Girl, as well as ‘guy shoots himself in the foot’, ‘guy swallows bug’, ‘guy tases himself’…and more.

Its synopsis gives you a taste of that slasher flavor you can’t resist…

After witnessing the brutal murder of her boyfriend from mere inches away, college student Fiona Stephens and her friends desperately try to unmask a hatchet-wielding killer, all the while struggling to escape his murderous grasp. Their only clue – a phone call received moments before the murder; the menacing voice on the other end belonging to Fiona’s father – a man who died years prior!

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss who was phone? on Amazon TVOD before Halloween, and on iTunes and Google shortly after.

Learn more about the production and the team here.

WHO WAS PHONE? - Official Trailer 2 [HD/4K UHD]

Watch this video on YouTube