Harley Quinn Season 3 HBO Max Release Date and Storyline

DC’s queer power couple Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will be on our screens in a few days. HBO’s Harley Quinn Season 3 is close to its official release, and here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule.

The adult animated show was renewed for a third season three months after the second season concluded. Harley Quinn is said to be one of the best shows HBO Max has come up with. Hence, undoubtedly, it’s one of the anticipated shows of 2022.

To get the best script for the upcoming series, several LGBT writers were hired so that they could give Harley Quinn‘s last season the right direction.

Harley Quinn | Season 3 Official Trailer | DC BridTV 10852 Harley Quinn | Season 3 Official Trailer | DC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cbsuJjVm2jg/hqdefault.jpg 1051383 1051383 center 32600

Harley Quinn Season 3 debuts with the first three episodes on Thursday, July 28, 2022, on HBO Max. The remaining episodes will release on the same platform every Thursday from after that until September 15. Also, HBO confirmed that the third season would have ten episodes.

Previous seasons of Harley Quinn premiered on DC Universe. However, the upcoming season of the animated series has found a new home on HBO Max.

The upcoming season’s plot explored

The third season of Harley Quinn will give us more of Poison Ivy’s character. This means we will learn about Ivy’s journey and her backstory. Furthermore, we can also expect to see how Ivy and Quinn will manage their relationship after Quinn moves on from an abusive on-and-off relationship with the Joker.

ANIMATION TAKES FOREVER! In the meantime, enjoy my Season 3 teaser filled with gorgeous coloring book pages of me and Ives. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/72GBpPND3r — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) October 16, 2021

The official synopsis of the upcoming season reveals:

“The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.”