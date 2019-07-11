Get Cozy in Hogwarts with this Harry Potter Gryffindor Robe Blanket

Hogwarts’ Gryffindor house is where the cool kids hang out. Slytherin is not too bad until they start plotting against one another. Ravenclaw is where we nerds would probably fit right in. Oh, there’s also this house called Hufflepuff, but we don’t talk about them. Instead, we’re here to talk about Gryffindor and how much you can emulate the house using the Harry Potter Gryffindor robe!



Well, actually, it’s a Harry Potter Gryffindor Robe blanket from Fun.com. That means you can sleep in it and still feel safe from any Dark Lord lurking about at the back of your head.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re just a Muggle or not the “chosen one,” you can still have the Harry Potter Gryffindor Blanket for only $19.99; no need to withdraw some galleons from Gringotts. To be more specific, the robe is a throw blanket with sleeves. However, you can still attend cosplays or even Professor McGonagall’s classes with it.

It’s made completely from soft polyester fleece. Of course, it comes with Hogwarts’ Gryffindor emblem printed on the front and the Gryffindor tie as well. The robe blanket also comes with the perfect size of 48 inches by 71 inches. Now, you can sleep tight at night and increase your chances of dreaming about Hogwarts especially since you’re still heartbroken with not getting your Hogwarts letter back when you were 10.

Moreover, it lets you have the best of both worlds. You no longer have to take your blanket off whenever you have to get out of bed for some reason. Now it’s easier to grab something from the fridge for a midnight snack during a Harry Potter marathon. Last but not least, since your wearing the honorary garb of Gryffindors, you’ll have no problem facing the troll in the comfort room whenever you have to pee at night with all the lights closed. That’s an easy 50 points for Gryffindor!

Get your robe-blanket here.