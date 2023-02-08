Barry Allen is about to make his final premiere-episode debut on The CW this week and we confirm if The Flash season 10 has been renewed, mark the season 9 release date, and reveal how many episodes are in this run.

The Flash series will not be a part of the new DCU, helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Instead, Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie, releasing on June 16, 2023, will act as a reset point for the DC live-action universe.

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns for The CW and based on the DC Comics character of the same name, The Flash follows the fastest man alive, Barry Allen, fighting villains and teaming up with allies from the Arrowverse, starring Grant Gustin as the titular superhero.

Has The Flash been renewed?

No, The Flash season 10 has not been renewed by The CW as season 9 will be the show’s final run.

The long-running series was likely canceled after WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery and it’s also likely that the premise didn’t fit in with Gunn and Safran’s 10-year plan for the DCU.

In an interview with The Nerds of Color, showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed that season 10 would have showcased a ‘Blackest Night’ storyline if the series had been green-lit:

“We were gonna do all kinds of things. I can tell you we were going to tackle the ‘Forever War’ storyline, which is something that I [came] up [with] for Season 10. That was going to be a season opener, and we’ve been hinting at it… I wanted to do a full-on crossover with as many characters as possible. The ‘Blackest Night’ storyline that we started hinting at last year with Diggle and the box. So yeah, it kind of bums me out that we’re not going to do that.”

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

The Flash season 9 release date and time

The Flash season 9 episode 1, titled Wednesday Ever After, is scheduled to debut in the United States on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on The CW.

Episode 1 will air at 8 pm ET on the network and each installment of the series usually lasts approximately 41-45 minutes.

Fans in the UK will need to wait longer to see season 9, as a release date is yet to be announced for its debut on Sky or Now TV.

How many episodes are in season 9?

The Flash is confirmed to have 13 episodes in its final run, making this the shortest season yet.

Season 9 will be broken into two graphic novel arcs, after the network decided to order a smaller batch of episodes to conclude the show.

The Flash’s full release schedule for season 9 puts the finale on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, however, that date is subject to change in accordance with any rescheduling on The CW’s part.

What does the future have in store? The final season of #TheFlash begins TOMORROW on The CW! #TheFinalRun pic.twitter.com/pm7nYWrdCE — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) February 7, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

