It’s time to be spooked at Halloween as zombies prowl whilst carved pumpkins and spun cobwebs decorate our homes. Whilst Halloween is not really about gift-giving, it does provide you with an opportunity to celebrate your friendship with your nearest and dearest a present you know they will enjoy.

With the end of October near, we get prepared for trick or treat. It is too early for Christmas gifts, but with Halloween you can treat your nearest and dearest to some fun and ghoulish gifts. From classic ghost stories and scary movies to looking at light and the universe in a whole new way, you are sure to find something for everyone you meet.

Animated ghoulish doorbell

Perfect for when your guests arrive for your Halloween party, an animated eyeball doorbell can either chime or sound like a door creaking open, whilst at the same time an unexpected eyeball pops up, glowing ghoulish green and looking side-to-side whilst greeting with either a Welcome, Good evening, Enter at your own risk, or You rang? You can even use this inside, perhaps by the bathroom door!

Best Halloween books

The best Halloween books include jaw-dropping thrillers, blood-racing mystery novels and true crime tales, all of which are horrifyingly entertaining in their own ways. Classics include Lord of the Flies by William Golding; Frankenstein by Mary Shelley and The Shining by Stephen King.

For contemporary fiction, try White is for Witching by Helen Oyeyemi about Miranda, a young woman who lives with her twin brother and father in a haunted house across the street from a cemetery full of anonymous corpses for an unorthodox ghost story. Another option is the original Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader’s Castle miniseries, collected in graphic novel form.

The universe most haunted

The Hubble space telescope has sent back to earth some spooky images of the universe. Copies of these images would be a fabulous décor gift for a geek’s office. NASA’s famous Face on Mars black-and-white image from the Viking 1 orbiter in 1976, looks like faces in agony, even though later imaging and analysis has shown them all to just be rock formations. Other choices include the Ghost Nebula, the reflection nebula Sharpless 2-136 of demonic silhouettes against a glittering, stellar backdrop or the Hand of God created by pulsar winds to create a phantasmal, gripping sight.

Spooky lighting

However, you celebrate Halloween, create a spooky atmosphere with candle lighting. Mad scientists, zombies, and anatomy aficionados will appreciate a macabre candle in the shape of the brain. The pink-coloured grey matter floats in formaldehyde-like gel wax, giving it the unsettlingly realistic appearance of an organ in a glass jar, all ready to give you brainpower.

Star Wars Halloween

Since Halloween is not a usual time for gift-giving, consider a gift that is both practical and needed. Glow in the dark Star Wars pyjamas feature the characters and are good for both kids and adults.

You can add to your Halloween outfit with a lightsabre that any Jedi or Sith would be proud of, with customisable sound effects. You can also decorate your home or office space with an inflatable Yoda with jack-o-lantern to bring forth the power of the Force and Halloween to your home. Alternatively, go to the dark side with an inflatable Darth Vader.

Halloween trivia quiz

Create your own Halloween trivia quiz by downloading questions and answers for your Halloween party. Here are 10 questions to get you started: In which country did Halloween originate? Ireland; Which Catholic Church holiday is Halloween linked to? All Saints (Hallows) Day; What was the name of Dracula’s sidekick? Renfield; From which words did ‘bonfire’ originate? Bone and Fire; What does the name Dracula mean? Son of the Devil; What was Dracula’s real name? Vlad the Impaler; Who was the first actor to play Wolf Man? Lon Chaney; Which phobia means you have an intense fear of Halloween? Samhainophobia; Out of which vegetable were Jack O’ Lanterns originally made? Turnips; Every Halloween, Charlie Brown, helps his friend Linus wait for what character to appear? The Great Pumpkin.

Apothecary Wine Labels

When taking a bottle of wine to a Halloween party, cover the original label on the bottle with an apothecary label. You can present a bottle of 100% pure crow beak extract for improved speech; mosquito saliva for anaesthetic and vasodilation; octopus ink for colourful dreams, or spider venom for potions and poisons.

Scary movies

Plan a night of scary movies featuring the best Halloween movies of all time. Whether you choose the truly freaky, kind of scary or movies children can enjoy too, there is a lot of choice. You can stream the 1989 cult class Pet Sematary and Nightmare on Elm Street, the original Freddy Krueger film from 1984 that still gives a fright decades later, including all the sequels, including the 2010 remake. For something more recent try the 2019 Jordan Peele thriller “Us” of an African-American family who are attacked by ghouls who are spitting images of each member of this wholesome family.

Halloween treats

Halloween is not all tricks and ghosts. Create a basket of Halloween-themed treats. Makes some Nutella Krispie Brains using a chocolate mould filled with Nutella and rice crispies or another favourite treat. Use icing to decorate the top of the cookies. Add gluten-free, dairy-free and egg-free cookies so that those with allergies or who are vegan are part of your celebrations.

Source some Halloween cookie cutters in the shape of a pumpkin, ghost or tombstone or that spells out BOO that you can leave plain or decorate with edible image toppers if you don’t want to decorate them yourself.