Have A Star Wars Mother’s Day

It’s the start of a new month, and there are already so many things to look forward to this May. Based on our geek calendar, this week alone has two special holidays. On May 4, we celebrate Intergalactic Star Wars Day. And on May 9, we have Mother’s Day. So we decided to honor our Star Wars-loving moms on Earth with this out-of-this-world Star Wars Mother’s Day gift guide! Check it out below.

Yoda Best Mom T-Shirt

Let your geeky mom know that she’s da best mom in the galaxy with this adorkable t-shirt! She will surely wear this statement t-shirt loud and proud.

Star Wars Soy Candle Set

Your mom works hard enough! Give her a break, and let her have some R&R. This relaxing Star Wars soy candle set is perfect for your mom’s “me time”. It comes in three scents: Luke (Agave Nectar & Sandalwood), Leia (Cotton & Calla Lily), and Han (Teakwood & Leather).

Wooden Coasters Set

Does your mom hate it when your wooden tables get those wet ring marks from cold glasses? Well, my mom definitely does, and she can’t stop reminding me to use coasters whenever she gets the chance. These Star Wars-inspired coasters will surely help keep the peace at home, if you know what I mean.

The Child Eye Shadow Palette

Being a mom can get pretty downright dirty and messy. This The Mandalorian-inspired Colourpop eye shadow palette will bring out the Princess Leia in your mom. Its finishes range from metallic, matte, and Colourpop’s signature Super Shock formula.

Don’t Mess With A Princess Yoga Pants

Again, mom deserves to feel like a queen, not just on Mother’s Day, but every day! This Don’t Mess With A Princess yoga lounge pants definitely has attitude and sass.

Baby Yoda On Board Sign

If you have a baby in the house, your mom is definitely on mama bear mode all the time. This Baby Yoda on board vinyl decal sticker will definitely take some of the worry off her shoulders.

Darksaber Lamp

Lighten up your mom’s day with this cool Mandalorian Darksaber LED desk lamp. Measuring 24-inches, this cool accent piece will give a geeky flair to your home.

Star Wars Cooking Utensils Set

If your mom loves to cook, this Star Wars cooking utensils set is a great addition to your kitchen. It features 6 different wooden spoons that are great not only for cooking, but for serving as well. Each spoon has a unique Star Wars character image such as Princess Leia, Yoda, Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and Chewbacca.

Momalorian PVC Patch

This Momalorian PVC patch is a cute accessory to any outfit. If your mom’s into funky clothes or bags, this PVC patch will definitely show everyone that she’s a certified Momalorian!

Darth Vader Popcorn Maker

Binge watch Star Wars with your mom and have some popcorn made from this awesome Darth Vader Popcorn Maker! It’s kind of like hitting two birds with one stone, right?

Pandora Charms

Here’s something fancy to give to your mom on her out-of-this-world day. These Star Wars-themed Pandora charms come a variety of designs such as this R2-D2 one.

Darth Baker Apron

Being in the kitchen should never be boring. This Star War-themed apron is sure to make your mom feel powerful. Plus, it shows everyone that she is your mother! Get it? ;)

Greeting Card + Vintage Action Figure

The perfect Mother’s Day gift can just be as simple as a greeting card. This card, however, also comes with a vintage Star Wars action figure, which is awesome!

Storm Pooper Bathroom Sign

Make your mom laugh with this Stormpooper bathroom sign. If you think about it, everyone in the family sort of benefits from this bathroom sign. So don’t be a pooper, and get this now!

Wine Tumbler

Make your mom that the force is definitely strong with her with this wine tumbler.

Star Wars Bathrobe

Who said babies are the only ones allowed to wear cute bathrobes? Let mommy have one too. Or better yet, why not let them match, right? Give her this The Mandalorian Grogu bathrobe and she’ll definitely feel like she’s traveling to a galaxy far, far away!

May the Fourth Be With Her

Let your mom celebrate her day AND Star Wars day with this May the 4th Be With You gold pin. It’s the perfect gift for any Star Wars collector on this geeky holiday.

The Mandalorian Dinnerware Set

You and your family don’t have to travel very far to have a super galactic dinner. This 8-piece Star Wars stoneware dinnerware set features a mottled dark gray finish with silver accents inspired by beskar. Each piece also features a unique Mandalorian symbol and quote.

Star Wars Pajama Set

Wouldn’t it be perfect to dream about going to outer space? Your mom will surely have a good night’s sleep wearing this Star Wars pajama set.

