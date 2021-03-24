Have You Got Any of This Vintage Tech?

Are you a self-confessed digital hoarder who refuses to throw away old tech and gadgets? It’s time for you to check what you’ve got stashed away in your basement or attic, you could be sitting on a secret gold mine.

Everyone seems to have an old phone or gadget that they’ve kept in a drawer for years and years. As time’s past these gadgets are likely to have appreciated in price! Broadband Genie have put together a list of vintage technologies that have gone up in value over the last decades.

The infographic shows popular tech from the 80s, 90s, and early 00s that the average person is likely to have hoarded. Take the iPod Classic 1st Generation, original sale price; $399. Released in 2001, over the last 20 years this iconic gadget has gone up in value by 600%. If you’re lucky enough to find one of these tucked away in a box somewhere, you’re in for a real treat.