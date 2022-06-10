He-Man and Skeletor are set to battle once again for the fate of the world in Netflix’s upcoming sequel, Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

He-Man and Skeletor; name a more iconic duo…

The icons of 1980s animation are set to do battle for yet another season, with Netflix recently announcing that a new addition will soon be added to the Masters of the Universe legacy.

However, there is some confusion online as to whether this new Masters of the Universe series will be season 2 of Revelations, or a completely new sequel series – here’s everything we know about Netflix’s He-Man Revolution.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution sequel announced

On Day Three of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, the livestream started with the reveal of a new Masters of the Universe series.

However, much to the surprise of many fans, what was revealed isn’t actually a second season to the 2021 Revelation series, but is a sequel miniseries called Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

“Masters of the Universe: Revolution’ is an all-new story that brings the focus to He-Man vs. Skeletor like you’ve never seen them before. It’s technology versus magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the Planet in ‘Masters of the Universe: Revolution’ – the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia.” – Preview caption, via Collider.

The hosts for the Geeked Week livestream would then reveal the following for some much-needed added context:

“This sequel to Masters of the Universe: Revelation picks up right where the previously animated series left off. It’s true, we ended it in a really cool spot so I’m very excited to see where we go in the new episodes and see who comes in to join us in Eternia. Expect to see more He-Man and Skeletor in a conflict that you’ve never seen before and all your other favourites.” – Geeked Week Livestream, via YouTube.

An international release date for Masters of the Universe: Revolution has sadly not yet been publicly confirmed by either the showrunners at Powerhouse, Mattel or Netflix.

Similarly, neither the main voice cast nor the episode count has yet been revealed. However, Mark Hamill has already teased that he has voiced more Skeletor content and that Revolution will be a miniseries, so expect between five and ten total episodes.

He-Man and Skeletor face off like you've never seen them before in a new series that picks up where Masters of the Universe: Revelation left off #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/PgI6cqILTo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

How was the Revelation series rated by fans?

The Masters of the Universe: Revelation series was released in two different five-episode parts on Netflix, in July and November 2021.

Almost immediately after its premiere, the show would garner some impressive reactions from fans and critics – both young and old alike; however, quickly lost most of its momentum.

The series scored an impressive 72% on Metacritic and 92% on Rotten Tomatoes; however, other ratings for Masters of the Universe: Revelation have been surpassingly low, including just a 6/10 on RatinGraph and 5.2/10 on IMDB.

Critic’s reviews were overall positive, although various outlets were critical of certain aspects of Masters of the Universe: Revelations’ ultimate climax.

“Masters of the Universe: Revelation wraps up its layered, rewarding, character-driven take on He-Man and his pals with a dazzling five-episode display of animation and heart, though the story slightly slips a notch during its endgame by getting a little lost in the sorcery sauce.” – IGN.

CNN said that “the tone is edgier and clearly more ambitious, beginning with the fact that there’s actual fighting, and the threat to Eternia is of a nature that imperils the universe.”

“Seriously, who was this for? Kids don’t care about He-Man, so this was for adults who remember it, but they certainly don’t want to see what they remembered trashed on… I just don’t get the mentality behind doing this kind of thing. But then it’s not like He-Man is Shakespeare so in the grand scheme of things, this is just a big giant MEH.” – User jellopuke, via IMDB.

After today's epic announcement of the return of the Masters of the Universe it was time to move these up higher on my shelf where they belong. Can't wait for more from Revolution! Thank you @MastersOfficial @Mattel @ThatKevinSmith @MarkHamill @GriffLightning #motu pic.twitter.com/Uy6BGNqzmn — Gamerbudd (@GamerBudd) June 9, 2022

