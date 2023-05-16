Hell’s Paradise has managed to keep fans invested with the seven episodes it has come up with so far. As it proceeds toward the eighth episode, fans want to know its exact release schedule.

So far, the anime series has shown us how far Gabimaru has come to seek the elixir of life so that he can go back to his wife. However, he did not know earlier that the Island that carries the elixir can be deadly.

In the previous episode, we got to see some new characters, including Mei and a shape-shifting mysterious person, who we can hope to see playing a pivotal role in the series.

When does Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 get released?

Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 will get released on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST on Crunchyroll. For the rest of the worldwide regions, the episode will come out on the streaming platform at the following times:

A brief recap of the previous episode

Gabimaru and his companions discover a strange village on the Island. They also encounter a girl in the village, and as Gabimaru runs after her, he comes across a tree monster. Gabimaru decides to chase the girl and asks Senta and Yuzuriha to handle the monster.

While chasing the girl, Gabimaru learns about her superhuman strength, but despite this, he realizes that she is just an ordinary girl. Gabimaru and Sagiri also discover that the tree monster they have left with Yuzuriha and Senta is the girl’s protector. The beast wanted to fight Gabimaru because he thought he was a threat to Mei.

The monster’s name is Hoko, and after he discovers that Gabimaru and his companions will not do any harm to Mei, he decides to take them to the rumored location of the elixir.

