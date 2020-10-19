Help 4.5k people get clean water with video games for only $12

We all know you can’t and won’t stop playing video games. Why not help out people who are in real need while you’re at? For $12, you can get 12 video games and help people get clean water!
By subscribing to Humble Choice, you only pay $12 for the following titles (worth $311 in all):
- Tropic 6 El Prez Edition
- Autonauts Age of Enlightenment
- The Sunless Bundle
- Shadows Awakening
- Fae Tactics
- Fantasy Blacksmith
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Goat of Duty
- The Uncertain
- Basement
- Lightmatter
- Iron Danger
The subscription gives you 9 games every month, access to the Humble Trove (a catalog of 90+ DRM-free games and Humble Originals updated regularly), and 20 percent off on Humble Store purchases.
Each month, 5 percent of your subscription cost will be shared with a chosen charity. This month, charity:water reaps the benefit of all purchases.
This discounted price is time-limited and will only be applicable until November 6.
