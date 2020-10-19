Help 4.5k people get clean water with video games for only $12

We all know you can’t and won’t stop playing video games. Why not help out people who are in real need while you’re at? For $12, you can get 12 video games and help people get clean water!

By subscribing to Humble Choice, you only pay $12 for the following titles (worth $311 in all):

Tropic 6 El Prez Edition Autonauts Age of Enlightenment The Sunless Bundle Shadows Awakening Fae Tactics Fantasy Blacksmith The Suicide of Rachel Foster Goat of Duty The Uncertain Basement Lightmatter Iron Danger

The subscription gives you 9 games every month, access to the Humble Trove (a catalog of 90+ DRM-free games and Humble Originals updated regularly), and 20 percent off on Humble Store purchases.

Each month, 5 percent of your subscription cost will be shared with a chosen charity. This month, charity:water reaps the benefit of all purchases.

This discounted price is time-limited and will only be applicable until November 6.

Subscribe to Humble Choice.