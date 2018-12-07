iPhone App Magnets. Yoda Buddies Plush Backpack. Lego Star Wars Alarm Clock. Trading Card Games. Sudoku Toilet Paper – all solid geek gifts.

Welcome to our Christmas gift guide.

Now, we’re not saying all of these items are on our list! Or any other them, rather. Just steering you into our psychogenic lane.

See what it all boils down to is geeks need love too! Thereby, it’s like “well, what do I even purchase a geek as far as a holiday gift goes?”

No worries, that’s where we come in.

Whether you’re shopping for Samuel Powers or Stefan Urquelle, this list will get you where you need to be. Gifts ranging from bookworm material to novelty presents – we’ve got covered from all angles.

So come along fellow dweebs, as we assist in the completion of your ‘To-Get Xmas’ list. Below’s some goood stuff though, trust us. We like it, a lot.

GAMES & TECH GIFTS

Nothing says best tech gifts 2018 like the Fitbit Alta HR Activity Tracker + Heart Rate. Because now the geek can track workouts, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes, steps and heart rate! Additionally, monitor how long and how well the nerd’s been sleeping (oh, heck yes!) and can even receive calls and texts texts at glance when you’re on the go. Oh, and … did we cite that the battery life last for 7 days?!

Nintendo’s cardboard kits for the Switch are the ideal nerdy gifts for those who like utilizing their hands for something other than solely video games. Each one features a Switch game and an assortment of cardboard paper craft projects; once amassed, all that cardboard combines with your Joy-Cons and Switch to create a distinctively physical gaming experience.

You can build a working piano, a fishing rod, and more using the Variety Kit; splice together your own personal collection of cardboard vehicles and other things with the Vehicle Kit; or transform into a cardboard mech with the Robot Kit. It’s a video game, a physical activity, and a crafts project, all in one box. Keep in mind, it too requires the Switch.

Can’t play Pokemon without having your very own Poke balls! No, seriously, this is a functioning Poke ball from Nintendo and it is designed to work with Nintendo Switch games… well, future games at least, most likely Pokemon games. Gotta catch ’em all after all! Goes well with the Labo too if you already have the Switch.

No budget for a Switch? That’s okay, all you’ll ever need from Nintendo is Pokemon anyway and there’s plenty of old Pokemon Gameboy games ported to Android devices already. However, you will miss the physical buttons of the Gameboy, so buy one ASAP for complete the experience. We assure you, it is a lot more affordable than the Switch.

Oh geez, whoever thought about this probably has an I.Q. of 200. No worries, you can also get to that level as well as soon as you start watching Rick and Morty, and purchase a portal gun for actual I.Q. addition. Unfortunately, this won’t let you escape dimension C-137, you’ll have to wait several millennia more for that, which is about the same waiting duration until the next season of Rick and Morty.

SUPERHERO GIFTS

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is due in theaters December 14 , and it’s looking very lit at this point! This Spider-Ham figure with film-inspired design is just different and too makes a great collectible if opted. It comes equipped with 3 different eye expressions. You can collect other Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse figurines (each sold separately), as well.

Gerard Way’s Batman Black & White statues of The Joker and his nemesis the Caped Crusader offer a tempting look at what a ‘Way Batman comic’ might appear like. Sculpted by Jonathan Mathews, Way’s Gotham reformer is a borderline square-toed figure of the night, while the Joker proves fresh out of a mental institution. Any geek would get a kick out of finding one of these beauts underneath their Xmas tree.

GIFTS FOR THE BOOKWORM

Deemed one of the best comics to drop in 2018, Inhumans Judgement Day #1 is the epitome of nerdy gifts, baby. We were agreeably surprised when we read it, in fact. It’s a love story. Simple and plain, with a super-powered and cosmic twist.

What we may love most though, is the book’s sole focus was on Medusa. The queen who lost her power, her hair, her strength, and then gained it back by her own will! In her declining health, she is forecasted to a non-corporeal form and at long last saves the day. At the beginning of the comic, how she is given in art form, and in the text, doesn’t advert to some great heroism or strength that she will experience. The empowerment that Medusa experiences is astounding.

Mark our words, Shazam! will save the DCEU from the blunderous releases of Justice League and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, to truly appreciate the character, one might want to try reading the latest comic book iteration for it. Penned by the legendary Geoff Johns and some notable artists, Shazam #1 would serve as the perfect light-hearted primer for DCEU.

Anyway, if you’re unfamiliar with the premise, an young orphan boy named Billy Batson was chosen by a wizard to inherit the powers of six gods; Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury (S.H.A.Z.A.M.) because he was pure and kind. Billy can then transform into a superhero by shouting SHAZAM!. This makes him second only to Superman in terms of strength but with the added advantage of magic powers, so move over Supes! Also, watch out for the movie next year in April.

Art Matters bring together four of Neil Gaiman’s most talked about writings: “Make Good Art,” his famed 2012 commencement address gave at the Philadelphia University of the Arts, “Credo,” his unco concise and germane manifesto on free expression, first produced in the midst of the Charlie Hebdo shootings, “On Libraries,” an impassioned contention for libraries that illumine their pertinence to our future and commemorates how they foster daydreamers and readers, and “Making a Chair,” a poem about the delights of establishing something, even when words are afar. Great read.

GEEKY CLOTHES

Star Wars Underwear

You can go wrong with Star Wars anything, however – Star Wars drawers is that gust of fresh air that provides you a second wind in life, ya know! Because really, what’s better than having ‘the force’ surrounding your bottom – nothing, we can think of. Oh and, these make for great stocking stuffers, too!

Buttoned cuffs, this sweet coat comes equipped with a wool blend inside. Also includes front button closure pockets, two inside pocket cuffs, flap pockets at waist, and a viscose lining collar. What does all of that mean? It means geek gets the girl (or boy), buddy.

Dog carcass in the alley this morning. Tire tread on burst stomach. This city is afraid of you. Just make sure to wear the right mask for the occasion. Who could forget The Watchmen’s Rorschach upon seeing him for the first time? The guy was more psychotic than Batman and is also a crime fighter. However, what makes him truly awesome, apart from the twisted sense of black and white in the world, is his moving ink blot mask, no other mask is cooler than this!

Perfect geeky gift for those who still have fresh trauma from Infinity War. Also, perfect if you ever wanted to erase half your body weight from all the holiday season roast meat. Did we also mention that this one is articulating and can be clenched just like the one Thanos used? Yep, check. You only need $80 to wipe out half the universe and scare some children to tears.

NOVELTY GIFTS

“You Can’t Polish A Nerd” is geared to belch a few good laughs from your sternum, with some folks saying it’s the premiere show for nerds (and non-nerds). Assuredly worth your time, and your money (for the gift, of course).

Bossk, Dengar, IG-88, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca . . . okay this way over the top here! You can use these toy art pieces as decorations (e.g. studio, ‘man cave,’ office, etc), home decor or/and room decor (i.e. kids). The Star Wars frames can form the ideal atmosphere for any environment, and the geek gifts will instinctively draw eyes to it everlastingly.

Go to the Dagobah system for a gift, you need not. Yoda can be closer to you more so than you think. With a metal bookend with enough force to hold your books (Star Wars or not), you know that the force is with you. It also creates a clever illusion of Jedi Master Yoda holding the books with the force, the force, and nothing but the force. To hell with midichlorians.

Look, we all miss Hogwarts (even though we have never really been there) but it’s over for the Harry Potter books. Nothing can come close to the feeling the Hogwarts made us all feel during the 7 years of Harry and friends, though. Hence, you can always find ways to immortalize Hogwarts in your room with the LEGO Hogwarts Castle! Beware though, it is composed of 6000+ pieces, meaning you’d probably miss Platform Nine and Three-Quarters while building it– but that’s okay, you got the next best thing!

Now you can set out to finish what most Dragon Ball character set out to do but can’t; find all the Dragon Balls! Come, on! How hard can it be? Perhaps Goku and friends forgot to look at Amazon. Or perhaps the whole set was too pricey for them at around $257 but hey, it’s Christmas. We all want a wish granted during Christmas, right? So why not wish from a dragon instead?

You Groot? Heh, sure you are, well, I Am Groot too and to be honest, I Am Groot. Good talk, good talk. Now to business; despite the fact that Groot died because of that Pride Parade gauntlet above in the Geeky Clothes section, you can still plant hope that Groot will come back in the next Avengers movie by, well, planting an actual plant on Groot using this flower pot. Now, how’s that for a vigil?!

One. Gift. To. Rule. Them. All. You may not have the One Ring of Power, but you can have Middle Earth on your tabletop with this impressively-detailed chess set. Of course, there are two sides and we all know what those are in the Lord of the Rings franchise: ugly baddies vs. gorgeous humans and humanoids. Be warned though, this chess set is expensive at $495 for a mere chance to shout “Forth Eorlingas!” every time a check happens. Still, a must-have for chess and Tolkien fans.

This post is the result of a collaboration between our resident writers Aaron and Sid.