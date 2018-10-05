30 of the Most Iconic Horror Movie Quotes

Since Halloween is just around the corner, you probably have Halloween plans, right? Apart from trying to be cute door-to-door in order to score some candies, you might want to try something more classic instead. Like binge-watching horror movies until you get de-sensitized from all the gore and the screams. Better yet, invite some people over and play a guessing game of horror movie quotes, take turns saying or acting out a scary movie quotes and have someone guess it. Why it is perfect for both the cinephiles and those looking for some good old-fashioned Halloween fun.





Of course, you will have to come up with some interesting consequences and reward for right and wrong guesses, so do the whole thing in a haunted house while in costume. Okay, maybe not a haunted house– that’s up to you, but it is hard to call something Halloween without a few scares. Generally, horror movies set up the perfect stage for helping people with their bowel movements and bladders. We can certainly help you out with our list of iconic horror movie quotes, 30 of them in fact. Do note that while this is not a ranking from worst to best, but from newest to oldest. Without further ado, here are the iconic horror movie quotes:

30. It (2017)

Turns out a modern Pennywise is a lot more horrifying when done right with modern movie magic, proving once and for all that clowns are up to no good, here is one of his most menacing lines while terrorizing a kid:

Tasty, tasty, beautiful fear.”

29. The Conjuring (2013)

2013’s “The Conjuring” is a good example of a classic exorcism and haunted house movie done right in the modern era. Here is one famous line explained by Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) as an exorcist:

The devil exists. God exists. And for us, as people, our very destiny hinges upon which one we elect to follow.”

28. The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Iconic for one of the first few Hollywood movies that made fun of the horror genre while being a legitimate horror film. Here’s a quote where the two remaining protagonists apologize to each other in the face of apocalypse.

I’m sorry I let you get attacked by a werewolf, and you know, ended the world.”

27. Insidious (2011)

This movie made James Wan one of the leading directors of the horror genre right now. This quote is quite chilling as most of the time, horror movie protagonists find solace in the fact that only the property is haunted:

It’s not the house that’s haunted, it’s your son.”

26. Paranormal Activity (2009)

Incorporating the first-person creepiness of found footage horror films, “Paranormal Activity” re-ignited a dormant flame for found footage horror films with its success. This quote is when the protagonists/victims acknowledge what is happening to them:

Basically, they’re these malevolent evil spirits that only exist to cause pain and commit evil for their own amusement.”

25. The Descent (2006)

Ever wanted to visit caves and do some spelunking? Watch this movie first and you might change your mind. The quote below is when our protagonists find themselves in a hopeless spot in the abyss:

I’m an English teacher, not fucking Tomb Raider.”

24. Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Progenitor of the found footage horror genre, shot in a low-resolution camera and is evidently low-budget. The quote below is the calm before the storm when the protagonists still have the energy to joke around:

What’s that? Is that the Blair Witch? No, it’s Heather, taking a piss.”

23. Ringu (The Ring, 1998)

Who would have thought that videotapes and long-haired female ghouls make for exceptional horror material? The Japanese, of course. This quote is mentioned when people realize just how deadly and scary Sadako is:

It’s not of this world. It’s Sadako’s fury. And she’s put a curse on us.”

22. Scream (1996)

Before “Cabin in the Woods” there was “Scream,” a classic horror movie about horror movies too. These words are uttered when Bill went full-on psycho while shouting an iconic quote:

Movies don’t create psychos. Movies make psychos more creative!”

21. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This is the reason why Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal Lecter still cannot be topped today. When Hannibal Lecter escaped, he called Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) seemingly in an attempt to mock her with the words:

I’m having an old friend for dinner.”

20. Misery (1990)

Kathy Bates proves that when one wants to be a monster, one only needs psychotic obsession instead of a mask and some claws. This one is when a creepy Kathy Bates assures an unlucky author of her devotion to his novels, before torturing him:

I am your number one fan.”

19. Child’s Play (1988)

We all know that dolls are like the clowns when it comes to toys, seemingly harmless but psychotic inside really. These words were uttered by Chucky himself a few seconds before all hell broke loose:

Hi, I’m Chucky. Wanna play?”

18. The Fly (1986)

Jeff Goldblum’s career highlight before he became an eccentric mathematician on a quest to discourage GMO dinosaurs. It also features a younger and sexier Geena Davis, who caught her boyfriend (Goldblum) cheating on her:

Be afraid. Be very afraid.”

17. Aliens (1986)

Sequel to the highly-acclaimed “Alien” movie, this one is less slow burn horror and more action and suspense. Ripley, being a veteran and a survivor of the Xenomorphs at this point, gives some wisdom on how to deal with them:

I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure!”

16. Gremlins (1984)

Everyone wanted a Gremlin until “Gremlins” showed the damage those things can do to the society, take proper care of your pets kids!

First of all, keep him out of the light, he hates bright light, especially sunlight, it’ll kill him. Second, don’t give him any water, not even to drink. But the most important rule, the rule you can never forget, no matter how much he cries, no matter how much he begs, never feed him after midnight.”

15. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Just when you thought horror film monsters could not more invasive, they start invading your dreams. That’s what Freddy Kreuger is all about, even managing to terrorize the protagonist through the phone line with:

I’m your boyfriend now, Nancy.”

14. The Thing (1982)

“The Thing” is generally regarded by a lot of horror movie buffs as one of John Carpenter’s best work. It also has that famous line when people realized just how hard it is to kill the monster they are dealing with:

Oh you’ve got to be f***ing kidding!”

13. The Evil Dead (1981)

Director Sam Raimi’s debut in the horror film franchise, low budget, gory, and one of the best Halloween movies ever. It has this famous creepy mocking line from the demons haunting the victims:

We’re going to get you. We’re going to get you. Not another peep. Time to go to sleep.”

