How Cutting Edge Tech is Changing Dating

We have managed to somewhat connect love and technology. Technology has improved a lot and it required us to adapt to it. This means we managed to connect it with our needs and soon it became a big part of our dating habits as well. In today’s world, most of us rely on dating applications and websites such as DoULike.com that help us find potential partners. Why would we need to worry too much about our matching partners when dating sites use machine learning and will most likely find us a better match than we ourselves ever would?

While it might sound surprising, online dating is currently the second most popular way for people to meet their potential partners. However, how did it all begin and how has technology changed dating and relationships that we once knew? How dating has changed after our technology improved and do love and technology go well together? Continue reading to learn more and possibly get a slight idea of how future dating looks like for you and everyone else who adapts to the technology and all it offers.

Technology Allows Us To Know Everything About Anyone

Back in the days, we could not check up on people’s Facebook profiles, Tinder profiles or anything else as we were limited to the information. Most of the things we learned about people came from someone in our family and friends. However, today it is possible to lookup anyone and get to know everything we want to know through only a couple of clicks. Most of the websites and applications are synchronized and will allow us to look through various profiles of the same person in case we want to know more about them. Even identity verification is possible today in case you are unsure about the person you are talking to.

Technology Keeps Us Connected

Today, 95% of people are connected online and communicate through social networking sites, dating applications/websites. Thanks to technology, we can stay connected no matter where we are in the world and we always have a way of getting to someone even if we are miles away from them. While being connected is a great thing, it is certainly one of the reasons our communication has changed and is no longer as it used to be. Most of us use social media and dating websites/applications, but that does not mean our social skills are any better than they were back in the days. On the contrary, online communication allows us to be less social and that is how we are often found lacking human interaction at the end of the day.

Dating Technology Gives Us Endless Options

If you are still wondering about how dating has changed, think about the fact of how often do you see people on the internet who seem to be a great match for you. Back in the days, our dating options were somewhat limited, we usually dated people close to us and we did not really take a lot of time to find the perfect match. Today, however, it all works differently. We no longer emotionally invest ourselves in someone if we are uncertain of them being a perfect match for us. This is simply because, with all of the dating technology, we know that there is always someone better than what we have offered before us. As online dating became a regular thing in the world, people figured they would focus on finding the best they can instead of investing in something they were not fully sure about.

Disadvantages Of Dating Technology

While technology and dating go well together and bring out many great benefits to our lives, there are also various disadvantages of it all.

If you ever tried out online dating, you probably know that it is mainly all about texting and very little dates.

People put a lot less thought into what they want to say, we are less romantic and we take a lot less time to get to know someone.

Same as finding a perfect match seems like an easy thing, it is also very easy to find another person who is a perfect match for you. At times, all it takes is a winking emoji and you are already on a good way of finding someone new and ditching your current date.

It is becoming very hard to commit to anyone, especially someone we just met and there are 10 others who seem like a good option too.

The Dating Game Makes Us Happier

When getting into online dating, you will notice you feel a lot less vulnerable. You have no fear messaging people you like and you are not afraid of getting rejected as you normally would in real. Online dating actually often feels like a game, a game that makes us feel excitement and curiosity. Whenever we get a random notification, we all get that feeling of curiosity and excitement wondering who liked our picture or sent us a private message. When you date online, notifications become a regular thing, new messages, new matches and people you regularly talk to message you telling you about their day. Everyone likes the feeling of getting attention, especially in the online dating world. Understanding this, it is easy to say that online dating might be very convenient and fun, but it is also something that makes us feel good about ourselves when we least expect it.