How Gaming Evolved from a Niche Community to a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

If you’re an avid gamer, it’s hard not to feel thrilled and overwhelmed by how much the industry has grown over the years. There used to be a time when gamers would flock cyber cafes for their daily LAN gaming session. Today, however, LAN parties are replaced by virtual environments that offer the same benefits of meeting up with friends.

Just over two decades ago, gamers were almost always limited to solo adventures, with most of the titles featuring solo player mode. Now, players from all over the world can play the same game and interact with each other in real time. The industry has grown so much that it rakes in more revenue than Hollywood.

It’s also interesting to see the growth of e-sports, despite many critics still refusing to accept video games as a form of real sport. Stadiums that host video game tournaments are filled with viewers who are eager to support their favorite teams or players. Professional gamers also earn a lot of money, with most of them serving as influencers who team up with brands for advertising fees.

Many players still couldn’t get enough of legacy games for that nostalgic feeling. FreeGamePick, for instance, offers the widest selection of free games for PC. But the games themselves have evolved tremendously as well. Gamers nowadays couldn’t help but drool over real-life art and graphics, making for a more immersive gaming experience.

What really propelled the gaming industry to its current position is the rise of online multiplayer games. This format has revolutionized the way people view games. Instead of being just a leisurely activity, games now serve as a means to chat with friends, meet new ones, and progress through complex levels or puzzles to reach the end.

While many multiplayer games started with a premium model, most games are now free-to-play, making the online gaming community that much tighter. This allows anyone accesses to the game, although they may not progress as quickly as those who spend real money to buy virtual coins or items.

And with the advent of smartphones, gaming has become more accessible and affordable. There’s no need to build a gaming PC or spend hundreds on the latest console. Game developers now put a lot of effort into creating high-quality games for smartphones that resemble the features and graphics quality of PC and console titles. The mobility and convenience of mobile gaming continue to enjoy unparalleled success to this day.

Even some of the biggest tech companies and social media platforms have taken the leap. Google recently introduced Stadia, Apple just launched Apple Arcade, and Snapchat now offers Snap Games. Social gaming is on the rise, allowing millions of social media users to instantly access their favorite games and play them with their friends.

Right now, many gamers are looking forward to clouding gaming platforms and the promise of being able to stream games without any gaming hardware. As long as you have a solid internet connection, you’d be able to play the games you want without shelling out money like you would when playing on PC or console.