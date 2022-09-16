How Many Episodes are in Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2?

Bloom is back with her friends, this time with even more entertainment and magic. Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 has arrived to make your weekend magical, but many fans wish to know how many episodes are in the TV show.

Based on one of the most famous childhood animated shows, Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Saga is loved by viewers who love their fantasy TV shows and films.

Since the first season of the TV series ended, fans have eagerly awaited the second season, which is finally available to stream on Netflix.

What’s the Episode Count of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2?

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 has seven episodes in total, and all of them are available to stream on Netflix. Season 1 had six episodes, so there’s more content and more magic this time.

All of the episodes have a runtime of approximately 55 minutes, and below is the list of the episodes with the official titles.

Episode 1: Low-Flying Panic Attack

Episode 2: Taken by the Wind

Episode 3: Your Newfound Popularity

Episode 4: An Hour Before The Devil Fell

Episode 5: Are You a Good Witch or a Bad Witch

Episode 6: Poor Unfortunate Souls

Episode 7: All the Wild Witches

Beyond Season 2, the fate of the TV show is uncertain because nothing has been confirmed yet regarding the following season. So, we have no choice but to keep our fingers crossed and pray that the show’s second season also gets a decent viewership so that it can be renewed for another season.

Meet the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 comes with the titular fairies:

Bloom, played by Abigail Cowen

Terra, played by Eliot Salt

Stella, played by Hannah van der Westhuysen

Aisha, played by Precious Mustapha

Musa, played by Elisha Applebaum

Paulina Chavez has joined the main cast as Flora, a free-spirited and brave fairy. Several characters from the first season have also returned, including:

Riven, portrayed by Freddie Thorp

Queen Luna, portrayed by Kate Fleetwood

Sam, portrayed by Jacob Dudman

Silva, portrayed by Rob James-Collier

Harvey, portrayed by Alex MacQueen.

Apart from them, the headmistress of the magical school, Rosalind, has been recast for the current season. Lesley Sharp played the role in the first season, but due to her other work commitments, she couldn’t continue, and the role was passed on to Miranda Richardson.

