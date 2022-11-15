How Many Episodes are in The Santa Clauses on Disney Plus?
Millennials are about to receive a nostalgia trip this holiday season when Tim Allen returns as Santa Claus for Disney Plus and we confirm how many episodes are in The Santa Clauses.
Disney’s synopsis for the show, revealed at this year’s D23 event, is as follows: “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever…With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”
Showrun by Jack Burditt, directed by Jason Winer, and based on The Santa Clause by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick, The Santa Clauses is a sequel to 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and features returning stars Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz.
How Many Episodes are in The Santa Clauses?
The Santa Clauses is confirmed to have six episodes within its run and no second season is expected because it has been billed as a miniseries.
The show will debut with a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and the final episode will air on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – eleven days before Christmas.
The first two episodes will air at Midnight PT, which translates to the following times below:
- Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
- British Time: 8 AM GMT
- European Time: 9 AM CET
- India Time: 12.30 PM IST
- Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
The Santa Clauses Release Schedule
After its initial double-bill premiere, The Santa Clauses will settle down into releasing one episode per week for the subsequent four weeks.
Below, we have outlined the show’s full release schedule and we will update the final two episode titles when they are announced:
- Chapter One: Good To Ho – November 16, 2022
- Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause – November 16, 2022
- Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood – November 23, 2022
- Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause – November 30, 2022
- Episode 5: TBA – December 7, 2022
- Episode 6: TBA – December 14, 2022
Meet the Cast of The Santa Clauses
Of course, the series wouldn’t be the same without Tim Allen back to reprise the bearded role, alongside returning actors Elizabeth Mitchell, David Krumholtz, and Eric Lloyd as a grown Charlie.
New faces at the North Pole include Austin Kane’s Buddy and Matilda Lawler’s Betty, and there will no doubt be a few other surprises along the way.
Below, we have compiled a full cast list for the series:
- Tim Allen – Scott Calvin / Santa Claus
- Elizabeth Mitchell – Carol Calvin
- Kal Penn – Simon Choksi
- Eric Lloyd – Charlie Calvin
- Austin Kane – Buddy “Cal” Calvin-Claus
- Elizabeth Allen-Dick – Sandra Calvin-Claus
- Matilda Lawler – Betty
- Rupali Redd – Grace Choksi
- Devin Bright – Noel
- David Krumholtz – Bernard
- Laura San Giacomo – Befana the Christmas Witch
Additionally, retired quarterback Peyton Manning is confirmed to make a cameo as himself to fulfill the role of a potential Santa replacement.
