You’ve been vacillating for so long…should I or shouldn’t I?

Develop another Instagram account, that is…one that will build up your geek cred.

No, you’re not suffering from a mental malady. It’s just fear, that deadly mind-killer. And it’s alright to be afraid. Because there are some seriously amazing geeky Instagram accounts out there that you’ll be up against.

These days, building a geek Instagram account from scratch and getting a few hundred followers seems like an incredibly daunting task. Not only are you at risk of hitting a plateau, but you may also never quite reach the full potential of your brand, staying stagnant for years to come. However, if that’s something you’re trying to avoid, then learning how to develop from scratch is absolutely crucial. That’s why we’ve developed this guide on a few key first steps. Check them out below:

Arm Yourself With The Right Profile Tools

When launching, one thing you’ll have to struggle with is getting other people to follow you when you don’t have a strong enough following yourself. It’s a vicious cycle, where you get visitors to land on your page, only for them to refuse to follow because they don’t feel like the page has enough followers yet. This can hinder your social media efforts and you ultimately end up with an Instagram profile that stays stagnant, never quite breaching a certain threshold to break past and get more of a base.

To combat this trend, sometimes it can be smart to enlist the services of an engagement agency. These include services that enable you to buy Insta likes from real accounts and real people. This increases engagement quickly, as well as grows your followers based on who’s actively scouring through the discovery section. As people can be pretty judgemental about how many followers and likes you have, making them feel as though they’ve been missing out on this page the whole time is ultimately your end goal. By using an engagement service, you get past this initial hurdle.

Start With Your Core Identity

A huge part of developing a successful geek brand on Instagram starts with having a brand you genuinely want to show people.

Your geeky Instagram account is more than just your logo. It’s the core identity, a look into your real life. Sometimes, authenticity is enough to make people gravitate towards you in the first place. A big reason we fall in love with brands is that there’s something there that resonates with a piece of our personal identity, and if that’s something you’re trying to capture with your base, then you need to do a reassessment of how you can tackle that before you even make your profile.

With your brand, the biggest component you should consider is what exactly your purpose is, as well as why that makes it different from any other out there right now. Look at the accounts of popular Instagrammers in the field you want to break into and parse their content. Then find what you can do differently than the competition, as well as why your field needs you more than anyone else.

Figuring out what you’re trying to bring to the table will help you quite a bit in formulating an image and brand that other people are willing to follow, and should be compelling enough for them to continue following. Keep in mind that an essential aspect of branding is letting people know who you are, what you do and what sets you apart from the rest.

Instagram is a visual platform. And pictures tell the stories better than text ever could. So, don’t hold back. Be real. Be vulnerable. Be proud of what you have and represent it everywhere. This is a crucial first step in feeling in your gut you’ve got your hands on a good brand. Make no mistake, branding is something you should not hold back on investing in, giving you a chance to host a certain identity that others feel will complete them as well. Take the time to really study and hone this down, as your brand and core identity will be what fulfills the base you’re trying to develop as well.

Learn More About Your Followers

Your Instagram is only as good as those who follow it and is still reflective of those who you want to reach as well. When looking at your target audience, learn about them personally. Engage with them; reply to their comments and find out what they’re looking for.

You’re building a geek Instagram account from scratch. So it’s safe to assume you’ve come into the game with a niche audience in mind. Still, it helps to get to know them better, like what they do, what they like, etc. Geeks do come in many forms, as you know. Personalize your engagement with each one, and it’s almost sure they’ll be following you for the rest of their Instagram life.

From there, it’s smart to get into specifics as to why this group is likely to follow you, as well as what their expectations are. The more you’re able to understand your base, the better, giving you the best chance to readjust and improve your value with them for the long-haul.

Establish A System For Testing And Iterating

According to ViralRace, as you begin your journey into branching out more on Instagram, one important factor to gain more followers quickly is learning how to test and iterate your strategies to steadily improve. Depending on how much you post, this can either be once a week, bi-weekly or even once a month.

Consistency is key to posting. From there, you can decipher what went right with your approach versus what went wrong. Get your inspiration from what you truly love – games, art, funny, vintage, futuristic. There are no caps. Don’t sweat if this sounds like some complicated marketing procedures, because the actual practice is much more simple and straightforward than you might imagine.

With your Instagram, the biggest consideration you should have is first how many likes you’re getting as well as how many followers you’re aiming to have. As you’ve got to start somewhere, make it a goal to improve steadily week by week, usually at a rate of 3-5 percent overall. If you’re not reaching your mission, reassess what you might be doing wrong with your engagement, voice, or even the timing of your posts. The name of the game is to steadily improve, giving you the ability to gradually grow week after week until you’re years ahead of the competition.