How to Build a Home Cinema – Just Because You Can

If you stop for a moment to think about humanity’s greatest inventions, cinema has got to be right up there with the internet and a few other notable mentions. Despite the greatness of those other innovations, it is only cinema that can genuinely create different worlds for you to live in, and it’s a joy and a privilege to experience those worlds. It doesn’t matter how old you get or where you live; going to the movies will always be extremely entertaining. But did you know you could instead bring the movies to you? People equip plenty of modern houses these days with a home cinema, and once you’ve seen one, you’ll never stop thinking about it. Here’s how you can build your own home cinema.

Consider the space

The first thing you need to consider building a home cinema is the location. You need to ask yourself how many people would be using it because that’ll be the deciding factor in choosing the size of the room. Is it just for your family, or are you planning to have a lot of friends over? Ideally, you want to get as many seats as you’ll be needing, and you definitely don’t want people to get crammed in a tight spot or sit too close to the screen because that’ll just ruin the viewing experience.

Before you go about creating the home cinema, ask yourself if you’re creating a dedicated room or area of your house for this, or if it’s going to be a multi-purpose room where you could do other things besides watching movies. Both scenarios will entail different preparations, and that’s why it’s always best to start working with a very clear idea in your mind on what you want to do.

Work on the seating

Now that you’ve figured out where the home cinema’s going to be, and what kind of room you want, you need to next work on your seating. You need to understand that proximity to the screen makes a lot of difference in the viewing experience, and you need to ensure a minimal distance where the closest seated person would still be able to enjoy and view the screen clearly. An average of 3-4 feet is what’s considered appropriate in most cases, and it’ll allow the person sitting to view the screen comfortably. Naturally, this will also vary with the screen size, so keep that in mind as well.

Proofing and insulating the area

It’s important to ensure that no sun is able to infiltrate into the area where you set up your home cinema or any other lights in general. So, make sure the place is well covered and no outside lights can disturb your viewing experience. Most importantly, you need to also soundproof the area so that the sounds of car explosions and machine guns going off won’t disturb the rest of the household as well as the neighbors. Soundproofing options reviews at A Quiet Refuge, state that acoustic panels are your best option when it comes to containing the noise coming from a certain room in the house. They’re basically soundproofing foams that work to reduce the amplitude of sound waves coming from an area, and they’re also one of the cheapest options out there that you could use to soundproof the home cinema.

The screen

This is arguably the most important decision you’ll be making when it comes to your home cinema. What should you go with, a screen or a projector? And which kinds are best? The first thing you have to take into consideration is the size of the room. Projectors usually provide a screen size bigger than 100 inches, and if you have that kind of space and you’d like to utilize it, then maybe a projector is the way to go. Naturally, there are different kinds out there, but you have to consider another very important angle when it comes to projectors: the room’s lighting. As mentioned earlier, the room has to be effectively protected from sunlight, and it’d also be best if you can control the lights.

As for TV screens, which are anything between 30 and 100 inches, there are dozens of different kinds out there. From OLED TVs to 4k ones, it can definitely be a bit overwhelming. In any case, read up on the different options and figure out which has the best specs suitable for your home cinema, and always consider the TV size in relation to the room. Pro tip: go for smart TVs; they make life much easier and you can binge-watch shows or movies on Netflix easier than ever.

Sound system

After the screen comes to the sound system if you want to ensure a rich viewing experience. Using a ‘surround sound’ technique is always best for your home cinema since it basically does what the name implies –– surrounds the viewer entirely with sound. You’ll need to work on the arrangement of the speakers, and for home cinemas, your best option is a 5.1 surround sound system or a 7.1 one. Naturally, the 7.1 is more expensive since it includes more speakers, but the 5.1 is also a good option if you’re on a tight budget and it’ll do just the trick if you distribute the speakers properly.

Finishing touches

At the end of the day, you want your room to be a functional home cinema, but you should also consider the aesthetic part, considering you’ll definitely want to have people over. So, think leather seats and nice carpeting, for example, and any other finishing touches that come to your mind to make sure yours is better than even an ordinary cinema.

The great thing about home cinemas is you can get one, regardless of your budget. You have the option of paying a few thousand dollars to get a good TV and a decent sound system, and you could go all the way up to hundreds of thousands of dollars to install a top-notch projector, excellent sound system, luxury seating, and pretty much anything else you want. Either way, it definitely beats a TV in the living room.