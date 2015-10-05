How to Ditch Cable and Still Watch Your Favorite Shows

Cable is great if you can afford it, but more and more people are opting to ditch cable and enjoy their favorite shows by other means. Advancements in consumer technology make it completely possible to watch TV without a cable subscription. In fact, some might even call it the future of television. So, how is it done?

Streaming Services

First, you’ll probably need a subscription to a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu. There are a number of free streaming services as well, but paid subscriptions generally offer more options. Hulu, for example, let’s you watch dozens of network television shows the day after a new episode airs. If you sign up for Netflix and Hulu, the price of both subscriptions combined is far less than that of a cable bill, so you’re still coming out ahead.

Be warned: once you’ve gotten a taste for curated, on demand television avaialble through services like Netflix and Hulu, you’ll soon learn the meaning the wthe phrase “binge watch”. Just be prepared to be unproductive for the first few days after you’ve subscribed ./. Well, that’s it.

Setting Up Your TV

Now, nobody really likes watching TV on their laptop or tablet. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to enjoy those services on your television. A Chromecast, for example, allows you to “cast” anything from your phone or tablet onto your television screen.

Another way is through a service like Roku—a small box or USB stick that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port.

Roku gives you access to hundreds of major and independent channels, featuring cable and network TV content, original productions, and thousands of archived movies and TV shows. The hundreds of official and thousands of unofficial channels make Roku a particularly exciting new method of enjoying TV.

A Roku channel called Nowhere TV, for example, allows users to enjoy a variety of content curated from the web. This includes both archived shows from outlets like Adult Swim, Crash Course, VSauce, and Archive.org, as well as live streams of local news stations, international news from the BBC and Al Jazeera, or anywhere else that features a live video stream on their website.

This “curated web TV” model is at the very cutting edge of media technology. Small scale productions like Epic Rap Battles of History or Crash Course exist side-by-side with major production centers like the BBC, NBC, and CBS.

Other options include apps from developers like Clearbridge Mobile and Amazon’s Fire TV stick.

What about Live Events?

Between Roku, Chromecast, Fire Stick and TV apps, you really aren’t missing much content-wise. But what about live events? Let’s say you want to watch the Super Bowl, or a speech by the President on C-Span. In the past, a cable subscription or TV antennae would have been the only way to view these programs. But today, most major outlets will live stream an event for free on their website. This makes it possible to access them from a computer, Roku, or by using a Chromecast device.

Of course, some stations stubbornly refuse to make their content available to web-TV viewers. In this case, it’s usually possible to pay a small fee to view the content. Roku usually allows users to purchase a virtual ticket for the event, and most major outlets have that option available through their website.

What If You Want to Keep it Simple?

What if you prefer something simple? Let’s say you don’t watch much TV, but when you do—you’d prefer to watch it live. Ever since the switch to digital television in 2010, old TV antennas no longer pick up network broadcast signals. This doesn’t mean you now need a cable subscription to watch them, however. Digital TV antenna adapters make it possible to enjoy network television shows without a subscription.

Walking Dead Fan? – 10 The Walking Dead Tattoos