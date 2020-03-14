How to Make Money in Escape From Tarkov

If you are looking for reliable means of earning EFT roubles then you have come to the right place. This brief guide lists the important tasks that you need to do in order to get rich in the game.

Makes sales to Therapist and Skier

As a newbie, you should aim to make sales to the Therapist. Since she will give you the best offers for the items that are not related to any weaponry, like keycards and EFT SICC cases. The items that you can sell to her are dogtags, technical items, meds, water, food, and mechanical items.

After the Therapist, the next person you should try selling to is the Skier. Since according to the majority of the platforms, he pays the second-best prices. He is not interested in purchasing whole-guns but you can sell the parts of the weaponry to him after dissembling them.

If the Skier is not buying anything from you then you should see Prapor, since you will have to work with him at the early stages of the game.

Do Not Focus On PvP/PvE Combat

The first rule that you should follow when making money in EFT is that never focus on PvP/PvE combat since it is one of the best ways when it comes to losing money.

Key Spawns

When you are familiar with the routes of the games and have information about where to find the key spawns then you are bound to make a lot of money. If you are near a space where there is a high probability of a key spawn appearance then you should definitely have a look at it. Since who knows it might be the stepping stone of making a million EFT roubles.

Know Your Map

We highly recommend you to start researching a single map and get familiar with its whereabouts. You should have comprehensive knowledge of all the routes of the map and run through them again and again until you have mastered them.

Learning even a single map will allow you to have all the information on the item spawns, scav behaviors spawn, map layout, and the dangerous areas.

Gamma Container

Always be on the lookout for Gamma Containers since these will help you to store expensive items. You should have all the knowledge about the latest trend in the market since it will play a vital role in making profits. Try knocking out scavs and get your hands on their gear. Continue to do this practice for your route and sell everything when you know it will give you high-profit margins.

If you are unlucky to get your hands on a container then make a small a small investment and get a backpack or an SMG that enables you to get easy headshots.

We sincerely hope that this guide will help you to get better in the game and leads you to make more money. Since we know how much eft roubles means to the dedicated community of the title.