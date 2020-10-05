How to Play Android Games on Your Computer

There are games available on smartphones, which you can’t have added to your computer downloads. Other than unavailability, it becomes difficult playing a game on a smartphone due to the small size screen, lighting, and control. Sometimes it’s better using a keyboard and controller to play a game other than struggling with your smartphone. If you are a gamer out there and not sure of ways to play Android games on your laptop, you are in the right place. There are three ways you can play your android games on a PC using an emulator. Here is the list.

Bluestacks 4

Bluestacks remains the favorite option for many who want to play their android games on the computer. It’s been in use for a long time, and many people like it because of its convenience. What do you need to use this emulator? First, you need to download Bluestacks on its website, which runs on previous versions of android. You also need to check Bluestacks security and safety of their platform to understand it better and play in a comfortable, virus-free surrounding. After the download, you need to sign in with your Google account before heading to the library section to download games and apps.

Once you have launched the emulator on your PC, go to the ‘Games Center’ to find different android games that you can select and play on PC. Bluestacks also has a player, MSI app player, which you can use to play your favorite games on PC.

Nox Player

Nox player is an alternative to Bluestacks when it comes to playing android games on PC. It enables you to download games and other apps from android and play them efficiently on your PC. You can download the Nox player on its website, install and use it the way it works on an android tablet. The initial screen comes with preinstalled apps with navigation keys at the bottom right corner to let you control the games.

You can download any Google app after you have signed in your Gmail account. Nox player doesn’t have as many features as Bluestacks. It has its multi-instance and multi-drive, and its keyboard is customizable. The advantage is that it comes with some pre-loaded apps, unlike the Bluestacks. Its display goes to a maximum of HD and lets you choose the modes to determine the graphs to use.

Gameloop

Gameloop, which came as Tencent Gaming Buddy, was the official emulator for PUBG mobile. You can download Gameloop from its website and install it on your computer to play android games. It comes with a Game Center, just like in Bluestacks, where you can choose some games. In the game center, you will find MOBA, FPS, and other strategy games for download. You can download YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media sites on the app section.

All games you download from android via this app will have a ‘non-Gameloop’ tag. Gameloop comes with few features compared to the other two emulators, including a missing multi-sync feature. However, it enables you to take a screenshot, record a game, and it has a keyboard mapping. Its resolution goes up to 1280 x 720, but you can set it to Full HD.

All three emulators enable you to play android games on your PC. They aren’t that perfect but at least will enable you to enjoy your android game. Bluestacks is the best compared to the rest because of its features, but you can try the rest and judge them according to their operation.