How To Revamp Your Man Cave During Lockdown

With so much free time now on your hands courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, why not put it to good use?

If you have ever dreamt of having your very own man cave – an oasis for you to kick back and relax in – then now’s the perfect time to get designing.

Whether you’re a particular fan of playing indoor sports, gaming, drinking, karaoke, or writing, having your own area to escape into is the ideal way to pass the time both during the lockdown and whenever the pandemic finally passes.

Even if you have a man cave already, trends come and go so now could be the perfect time to breathe a bit of life back into your space, revamping it with the latest technology, gadgets, and gizmos. But, how can you get started?

Join us as we run through some of the best ways to both design and revamp your mancave during the lockdown.

Under glass Cinema blackout roof blind | Aquarius Blinds

Watch this video on YouTube

Source: AQ Blinds

Create A Cinema

While the cinemas are currently shut, why not try to recreate the cinematic experience for yourself at home?

By adding a blackout blind and upping the comfort level to the max, you’ll only need a large bowl of popcorn, a backlit projector screen, and an ice-cold beer and you’ll be good to go.

Invest in a drinks fridge, a couple of extra-large bean bags, a snack bar, and, if your budget allows, a recliner or two. Then, fit some low-energy multicolored spotlights before decorating the space with movie posters and memorabilia to give it a truly authentic look and feel.

Source: KegWorks

Add A Bar

While on the subject of places that are currently closed, and you’re missing your local pub like nothing else, then you could always try to recreate the pub atmosphere in your very own space.

Whether you see yourself as more of a craft beer snob, an ale head, or a wine connoisseur, your bar can be centered around your exact interests. It can also be designed around you too, featuring as many mirrors, fairy lights, and pub memorabilia as you like.

While the process of building a bar in your man cave may sound like hard work, it really doesn’t have to be. By using a little elbow grease and some basic DIY skills, you can add an authentic bar atmosphere both quickly and easily.

Plus, by investing in a few bar mats, a drinks spirit dispenser, a tap or two, and a large fridge to keep your drinks cool, you’ll already be halfway there.

Source: Elite Carpentry Services

Get Active

Having your own space means you get the opportunity to do whatever you want to do with it.

For many people, staying fit and healthy is a big part of their life and – now that most of the planet has been told to keep socially distant – doing so is more important than ever.

Therefore, rather than letting lockdown get you down, be proactive and revamp a part of your man cave space into a home gym.

From a dumbbell bench and an exercise bike to a rowing machine and a pull-up bar, there is a plethora of home-based sports equipment available for you to invest your money in, depending on your exact health and fitness interests.

Away from the more physically-focused gym equipment, dart boards and sports tables are also a must-have for any man cave. After all, what better feeling is there than being able to kick back and relax with a game of pool after you’ve showered off from your latest workout.

Source: Reddit

Feel Relaxed

Your man cave should feel like the place you can go to in order to unwind and relax after a long day. In other words, it needs to be able to put your mind at ease, rather than stress you out and make you want to avoid spending time in it altogether.

One of the best ways to ensure you stay relaxed while in your man cave is by decorating in such a way.

Whether it be through installing dimmable smart lighting features, purchasing an aromatic essential oil diffuser, keeping your feet cool in a luxury foot spa, or investing in a heated massage pad or two, there are several things you can do to keep the stress away while resting in your man cave.

The Ultimate Man Cave // My Set Up Part 1

Watch this video on YouTube

Source: YouTube

Invest In The Latest Tech

A man cave is often only as good as its technology, so you’re going to want to make sure it’s as up-to-date as you can afford.

If you’ve not upgraded your TV or games console for a few years, then maybe it’s time to bite the bullet and make the change – just imagine the look of jealousy on your friend’s faces when you unveil to them your new, state-of-the-art man cave.

The tech you choose to invest in will largely depend on your exact interests. If you love making music, for example, set up a small recording booth with an audio-interface, a little bit of soundproofing, a high-spec speaker system, and a USB microphone.

If however, you’re more interested in getting the best gaming experience, do some research into the latest processors, consoles, and chairs, and match this to the decor of your space accordingly.

Final Thoughts…

Having the space to build a man cave is a luxury, so don’t let it go to waste.

Whether you’re more of a movie lover, a gaming fanatic, or a fitness enthusiast, it’s important to think carefully about your own hobbies and interests so that the decor, look and feel if your space can be matched accordingly.

However, perhaps the most important thing to remember is that the space you create needs to be somewhere you absolutely love; it should put a smile on your face each time you step into it, enabling the stress of everyday life to fade away, for a little while at least.